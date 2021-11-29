MAFS: Gil Cuera urges people to stop sending hate to ex-wife Myrla, says ‘what’s done is done’

Gil still aims to protect Myrla despite their tense split. Pic credit: Lifetime

Married at First Sight star Gil Cuero has been getting tons of support from viewers since the season ended but the opposite is true for his ex Myrla Feria. She has been getting a lot of backlash from viewers following the reunion which aired a few days ago.

A heartbroken Gil revealed that after he sold his belongings and moved in with Myrla, she broke up with him days later. The breakup was still fresh in Gil’s mind at the reunion and when he recounted the breakup he was brought to tears.

After the tearful moment played out on the show, MAFS fans swarmed Gil’s social media to shoot their shot and show their support. They also flocked to Myrla’s Instagram page to bash her for her treatment of Gil.

However, while the firefighter is happy for all the love he’s been receiving he’s not happy with people bullying Myrla.

Gil asks fans to refrain from sending hate to Myrla

The Married At First Sight star took to social media recently to speak out against the hateful comments being hurled at his ex.

In a message posted to his Instagram Story, Gil made it known that he does not condone it.

“It has been brought to my attention that as much love that I have been receiving there has been lots of backlash towards my now ex-wife,” wrote Gil. “If you truly support me and are a fan then you know I don’t condone any type of bullying.”

He also added, “I appreciate you all but please let’s not drag someone while at the same time wishing blessing on to me.”

Gil says he’s gotten over 2500 DMs

The Married at First Sight star has been getting support from fellow castmate Michaela Clark–who showed some love to Gil on Instagram recently.

However, Gil has been getting an overwhelming amount of love from MAFS viewers as well. Since he revealed the end of his marriage to Myrla and how it all went down, people have been flocking to his social media.

The newly minted reality TV personally recently confessed that he has over 2500 DMs that he’s trying to get through.

“First and foremost from the bottom of my heart I want to say THANK YOU to everyone who’s been showing me, love,” wrote Gil in his Instagram Story. “Secondly, I’m doing my best to respond to EVERYONE but getting through 2500+ msgs is a bit rough so please be patient.”

Gil continued, “I’m beyond flattered and grateful for each and every one of y’all.”

“Definitely never expected this response and if we’re being honest the ‘fame’ was never a goal of mine. Once again THANK YOU and welcome to my world,” he added.

