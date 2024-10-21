MAFS fans think Amber Bowles’ newborn son is his dad’s mini-me

Since welcoming her son back in August, Amber Bowles has been basking in the glory of being a new mom, and time has quickly flown by.

The Married at First Sight alum posted snaps of her newborn as she celebrated two months with her baby boy.

Amber called them “the very best months” of her life, as the photos showed how much little Kenan had grown since his birth.

Meanwhile, Amber might be feeling a little bitter because she’s been getting a lot of comments about how much Kenan resembles his dad, Kevin Laltoo.

People commented after Amber shared the snaps on her Instagram page, calling the tiny tot a “mini-me” of Kevin.

Either way, the couple has many milestones to celebrate and even more to learn as they navigate being first-time parents.

MAFS alum Amber Bowles celebrates two months with her son, Kenan

The proud mama shared the most adorable photo of Kenan in a little lion onesie as he stared at the camera.

The second snap showed his one-month difference in appearance. The third photo showed the tiny newborn at only one week old, and another featured Kenan at the hospital swaddled in a blanket right after he was born.

Amber also posted a photo of herself seemingly at the nine-month mark to keep the theme going before welcoming little Kenan over the summer.

“Two of the very best months of my life. Swipe to see Kenan at 1 month, 1 week, and 1 day. And of course life when he was in my belly. @k_lal,” she captioned the Instagram post.

MAFS fans note the resemblance between Kenan and his dad, Kevin

At this point, Amber might be tired of hearing just how much baby Kenan resembles his dad, but people are not done saying it.

“Your DNA did not show up to this party! 🤪” one Instagram user told Amber, adding, “He’s adorable.”

Someone else commented on Kenan’s resemblance to his dad, writing, “Adorable daddy twin.”

Another added, “Mini me of his Daddy.”

Others congratulated the MAFS couple and commented on little Kenan’s good looks.

“Omg he looks like an adorable little doll. What a cutie. Good job Mom and Dad!” someone exclaimed.

“He is just THE MOST BEAUTIFUL baby!!! Congrats 💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙” wrote someone else.

Pic credit: @bowlforlife/Instagram

It’s been a long road for Amber since her disastrous first marriage on MAFS, and fans of the franchise have followed her journey ever since.

These days, she’s living out her dream of finding her husband and starting a beautiful family together.

Married at First Sight Season airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.