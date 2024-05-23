MAFS fans ‘so disappointed’ in Katina amid reconciliation with Olajuwon

Katina Goode has reconciled with her ex-husband Olajuwon Dickerson and Married at First Sight fans are less than thrilled.

Actually, one fan got blunt with Katina on social media and told the Season 14 star that she was “disappointed” with her decision.

The remark garnered a response from Katina which we’ll get to in a moment, but she wasn’t the only one with something to say about the couple’s reconciliation.

After Olajuwon and Katina posted their first video together since their messy split in January, people took to the comments with questions.

Those have since been deleted but Monsters and Critics captured a few before Katina restricted the comments on her post.

Katina and Olajuwon called it quits in 2022 after one year of marriage, and they eventually went through with the divorce.

However unknown to us, the exes later reconciled and agreed to an entanglement that benefited Olajuwon. After realizing he had another woman in rotation, Katina put them on blast and vowed she was done with Olajuwon for good.

The Boston couple couldn’t stay away from each other for very long, and now they’re back on, but will it be for good this time?

Katina Goode responds as MAFS fan expresses disappointment in her decision

MAFS exes Katina and Olajuwon looked very much like a couple in a promotional video for an eye clinic in Boston, and some people are not happy about the rekindled romance.

“So disappointed in you 🥲” wrote a commenter.

Katina took the high road and instead of clapping back, she reminded the Instagram user, “I’m human just like you. May god bless you beautiful…”

Olajuwon and Katina are making plans for the future

This time Olujawon is taking his romance with Katina seriously, at least we sure hope so.

It’s unclear what new agreement the couple has about their relationship because last time, they agreed to an open relationship.

We saw how that ended, so here’s hoping that this time, Olajuwon can finally commit to Katina and only Katina!

Meanwhile, the MAFS star has already proved that he’s committed even showing off his stunning ex-wife on social media, something he hasn’t done in a while.

Furthermore, they’re already making plans as he noted in the Instagram Story — a throwback photo from a past vacation.

He tagged Katina in the post, writing, “It’s about that time! Finish building the new house in June and we ✈️.”

How do you feel about Katina and Olajuwon’s reconciliation?

Married at First Sight is currently on hiatus.