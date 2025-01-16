MAFS fans reminisce about Woody and Amani’s love story as 5-year mark nears

Woody Randall is celebrating his successful marriage to his wife, Amani Aliyya, as they approach the five-year mark.

The Married at First Sight couple’s anniversary is in a few weeks, but Woody has something else to celebrate before the big day.

He posted a stunning throwback video on social media in honor of “59 months of marriage.”

The cute couple became a fan favorite when their love story aired a few years ago; they remain the only couple from Season 11 still married.

At the time, New Orleans-born Woody signed up for the show because he had found fulfillment as a teacher and coach and was ready to find his wife.

Amani was also ready to find a partner and start a family, so she trusted the experts to help her find the perfect match.

The couple embraced the unique experiment, and after meeting as strangers at the altar, they were full speed ahead.

Time has flown by since then, and now, with two kids and a nearly five-year marriage under their belt, MAFS fans can’t stop gushing about the couple.

Amani Aliyya and Woody Randall celebrate ’59 months of marriage’

Woody has already started the countdown for his and Amani’s fifth wedding anniversary, and we can’t wait to see how they celebrate the significant milestone.

He shared a video from a professional photoshoot they did in 2021 for Munaluchi Bride Magazine.

Woody’s Instagram post hints that he has something big planned for the day, writing, “Happy 59 months, sweets! Next month, we’ll celebrate 5 years together, and oh, what a time it will be!”

In the caption, the MAFS star exclaimed he couldn’t be happier with his “Sweets” and that life has taught him to “embrace love” and to communicate his feelings.

“I look forward to the future because I know it’s bright for us, and I can’t wait to continue learning and growing with you each day,” he added.

MAFS fans can’t stop gushing about Woody and Amani

No matter what anyone says, we haven’t seen another couple on MAFS like Woody and Amani, so it’s no surprise that fans of the show are celebrating right along with them.

“STILL my favorite #MAFS couple, even better after the cameras! 🥰 Lifetime should hire y’all as the experts!” wrote a commenter.

“FIVE YEARS??? OMG!! I feel like it was just yesterday I was cheesing watching y’all fall in love 🥹,” exclaimed someone else.

One viewer said, “I need to go re-watch your love story… It was the most beautiful union from that show. I knew you guys would be an item from the very first episode. Happy Anniversary to you both 👏🎉❤️.”

Another noted, “Loved you guys since day 1. You both were truly made for each other. May God bless y’all with 50 more ❤️.”

