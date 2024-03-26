MAFS fans regret that Michael got a second chance after runaway bride — Here’s why

Married at First Sight fans have turned on Michael Shiakallis and when the new episode plays out you’ll understand why.

We have another snippet of Episode 23 titled Second Time’s the Charm with Chloe Brown and Michael being the main focus.

It is finally Decision Day for the couple and after watching the sneak peek, viewers are convinced that Michael is not ready for marriage.

Now they’re regretting that the experts gave him a second chance after he was jilted at the altar by his first bride.

Fans of the show are blasting the 38-year-old on social media even though the scene hasn’t played out of him saying no on Decision Day.

However, all the conversations leading up to that moment hint that Michael is about to run for the hills.

MAFS fans say Michael Shiakallis should not have gotten a second chance

MAFS viewers are frustrated with Michael Shaikallis after he expresses doubt in the teaser about staying married, and now they’re annoyed he even got a second chance.

“Worse season EVER!! Michael didn’t deserve a second chance, he was clearly never even 100% ready for this whole experience and especially marriage!” said one commenter.

“He was going to do the same thing to the first woman they matched him with,” reasoned someone else. “Use 10 dollar words and soliloquy to confuse people but he had an agenda the whole time. Fame.”

Other viewers mentioned the runaway bride as well, with one person writing, “There’s a reason that girl left him at the altar🤦🏽‍♀️.”

“He probably would have dumped the 1st girl also. So what if your passions are different, and yes marriage has sacrifices in independence, sir! Stay single,” added someone else.

Pic credit: @mafslifetime/Instagram

It’s finally Decision Day for Michael and Chloe

If you’re wondering why MAFS fans have turned on Michael, check out the sneak peek below and see for yourself.

In the clip, Chloe admits she’s “nervous” and feeling “a little scared,” and later admits that despite their differences she can’t imagine her life without Michael.

Meanwhile, Michael claims he’s “feeling good” as Decision Day finally arrives.

The clip also shows a conversation between the couple where Michael tells her, “I never thought that marriage equals sacrificing your independence, but I do believe it looks a little different.”

Chloe notes in the clip that she promised herself she would wait until she was face to face with Michael to make her decision.

However, Michael notes in the clip, “I came into this knowing that I have to lean into what my compass has been and that’s just how I feel about the ability to develop and work on a marriage.”

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.