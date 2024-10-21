MAFS fans react to Woody and Amani’s flirty Texas getaway: ‘Ya’ll really are the cutest’

Married at First Sight couple Woody and Amani Randall are reminding us why they will always be a fan favorite from the series.

The couple is still going strong after meeting on the show in Season 11, and these days, they appear more in love than ever.

Amani posted several photos from their recent day out, as they left their two boys at home for some private time together.

The fashionable duo, who reside in New Orleans, traveled to Dallas, Texas, for The Baddie Brunch.

Amani noted that they’ve been living their best lives during the short break from the kids.

Meanwhile, MAFS fans are showing love to the couple as they continue to follow their journey.

MAFS couple Woody and Amani Randall and Amani get flirty in Texas

Woody and Amani were happy to let loose while out in Texas, and the photos showed the duo having fun during their getaway.

We spotted a few steamy photos of the MAFS couple in her Instagram carousel. The first showed Woody with his arm around his wife as he pulled her close.

The next photo showed the duo turning up on the dance floor, and there were other snippets of their time in Texas as well.

“Yall…I really just be happy to be outside 🤭 #storytime,” wrote Amani in her caption. “We have been living our best lives!”

The mom of two confessed that their household is usually focused on Rai and Reign and that they need to go out and break loose.

“Truthfully I just missed getting cute and flirting with my man without looking down and seeing a lil baby in my face 🤭😂” Amani confessed. “buttt we love getting cute and vibing out just as much as we love building forts and cuddling with our babies.”

MAFS viewers love Woody and Amani

After the post was shared on Instagram, people took to the comments to show love to the MAFS alums.

“Yall really are the cutest and have such a beautiful love for each other. It’s beautiful to see. Great meeting yall!” wrote a commenter.

“Next to Nelly & Ashanti @mrabove and @_easyaa are my FAVORITE love story! I knew from DAY ONE ☝🏾 that THIS love was DIFFERENT!❤️❤️,” said someone else.

One MAFS viewer exclaimed, “What I love is how you all have embraced all of this! God gave you an assignment & as long as you stick to the assignment your lives will continue to be blessed! 🙏🏾💜.”

Another added, “Been rooting for yall since day 1 and ain’t never gonna stop!! Love yall real bad!! 😍🔥🙌🏽.”

Married at First Sight Season airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.