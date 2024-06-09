MAFS fans gush over Vincent’s sweet message for wife Briana

Married at First Sight doesn’t have the best track record for successful matches, but the experts were right on the ball when they paired Vincent Morales with Briana Myles.

The Season 12 alums have beaten the odds and are the only ones from their cast still married today.

The cute couple recently had MAFS fans gushing on social media after Vincent posted a sweet message for Briana.

Briana just celebrated her 32nd birthday and Vincent shared photos from their wedding day, along with a tribute for his pregnant wife.

The MAFS alums will celebrate their fourth anniversary in September, and since they appeared on the show the couple has started a beautiful family.

In January 2023, Vincent and Briana welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Aury Bella.

In April, the Atlanta couple had more pregnancy news to share with the world, announcing that they’re expecting baby number two in the fall of 2024.

Vincent Morales shares a sweet birthday tribute for his wife, Briana Myles

Vincent hit us with the best throwbacks from his and Briana’s Season 12 wedding.

One snap showed the couple smiling backstage after tying the knot, and another showed Briana kissing Vincent’s cheek.

Meanwhile, Vincent wanted us to know that he still has a way with words, adding a lovely birthday tribute in the caption of his Instagram post.

“Happy freaking birthday to the most wonderful Wife & Mom! You are my sunshine forever, and always. Only if you knew how much I prayed for you, you would know how much I truly love you.”

The doting husband showed his appreciation for Briana in the post, also promising to be a better husband and father to their kids.

“you deserve that and more. I love you is not enough of an expression. I truly adore you 😘 @blmyles,” he added.

MAFS fans gush over Briana and Vincent

MAFS fans fell in love with the cute couple in Season 12, and Vincent’s sweet posts had people gushing on social media.

“This is sooooo sweet! I have been a fan of you two from day one!🥰 Happy Birthday Bri!🎂🎁🎈🎉🎊,” wrote a commenter.

“I’m not cry 😢. Absolutely gorgeous words from a husband to his wife always been team y’all,” said someone else.

An Instagram user exclaimed, “awwww🥹hbd Bri! One of my all time favorite couples of the show! Love truly wins❤️❤️.”

Another commenter added, “OMG SO SWEET BOO HOOING OVER HERE… I JUST LOVE THEM ❤️❤️❤️ Happy birthday to this beauty. She’s graceful with class 🎉🎂🥳🎈🎁🥰.”

Married at First Sight is currently on hiatus.