MAFS fans call out ‘double standard’ with viewers’ reaction to David vs. Karla’s living situation

There seems to be a double standard with Married at First Sight and how people react to cast members Karla and David. So let’s get into it.

David has been dragged for weeks after revealing that he lives with his parents while saving money to buy a home.

Viewers have been blasting the 35-year-old online, with some even saying he shouldn’t have been cast on the show.

MAFS alum Jamie Otis recently defended David on social media amid the backlash. She reminded fans of the series that her husband, Doug Hehner, lived with his parents when she met him in Season 1.

However, while people are focused on David’s basement apartment, it is a far better living situation than his castmate Karla’s, who doesn’t even have a place to rest her head.

During the home visits, Karla took her husband Juan to a storage unit, telling him that her lease had expired days before she was set to get married.

However, viewers are wondering why more people aren’t talking about that.

MAFS fans call out the double standard between David and Karla

A commenter on Reddit posted a note after Episode 7 of the new season of MAFS, asking, “Why is nobody talking about Karla’s living situation?”

In the lengthy post, the commenter wasn’t buying Karla’s story about her lease expiring.

Instead, the viewer reasoned that the 33-year-old was probably couch surfing and joined MAFS hoping to find a rich guy to marry.

“Why is nobody calling this out?” the post continued.

@mafsfan nation seemingly had an answer for that, posting a screenshot of the comment on Instagram and adding, “Double standard?”

Is MAFS witnessing a double standard? Pic credit: @mafsfan/Instagram

Karla has been getting heat online over the storage unit situation

Several people responded to the claim that Karla isn’t getting the same level of backlash as David, despite her situation being worse.

However, people pointed out that it’s been a topic of discussion since the episode aired.

“Karla’s home/’living’ situation and whether or not she is ‘homeless’ has been discussed on this subreddit. Have you not reviewed some of the prior posts?” retorted a commenter.

“Like maybe 5% as much David’s. A grifter looking to sponge off a man should not have been cast any more than David,” one Reddit user hit back.

MAFS fans debate a possible double standard. Pic credit: Dijon2017/AZBuckeyes12977/Reddit

Meanwhile, Monsters and Critics just posted about that situation with Karla, and to be fair, she is getting heat on Instagram, with many people calling foul on her story.

Do you think there’s a double standard with the reaction to Karla’s living situation compared to David’s? Sound off in the comments.

Married at First Sight airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.