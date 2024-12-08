MAFS fans call foul on Karla’s storage unit story

An unexpected scenario unfolded between newlyweds Juan and Karla in the latest episode of Married at First Sight while everyone was focused on another couple.

People were eager for David’s home visit, as his wife, Michelle, had hesitations about their marriage after finding out he lived with his parents.

However, David might live in his parents’ basement, but at least he’s not homeless—which was the case for Karla.

She didn’t even have a living space to show her husband; instead, they visited a storage unit.

The story was that Karla’s lease expired, and since she was matched for MAFS and knew she would be moving in with her husband, she didn’t bother finding a new place.

However, some viewers are calling foul on Karla’s story.

Was Karla being truthful about her living situation?

Juan didn’t seem too jarred by Karla’s explanation about why she didn’t have a place to call her own.

However, MAFS fans are not convinced that the 34-year-old was being truthful.

A snippet of their scene was posted on social media and several people called foul on Karla’s story, noting that they didn’t see any furniture in the storage unit.

Karla showed Juan her sound bowls and flowerpots during the short visit.

We also spotted lamps, stools, and a rolled-up rug, but we didn’t see a bed or large furniture in the tiny space, causing viewers to question her story.

MAFS viewers call foul on Karla’s story

Several MAFS viewers commented on Karla’s situation after the scene aired.

“I smell game! lol I saw no furniture in that storage unit,” wrote a commenter. “This is her ticket to a secured place to stay for a while. The apartment through MAFS and right into Juan’s place! 😂 She got game!!!💁🏽‍♀️.”

“There was not much in that storage unit,” reiterated someone else. “I didn’t even see boxes or much furniture. That was odd.”

One viewer reasoned that the experts should have deemed Karla’s situation a red flag since she lacked “living stability,” adding, “David’s crib might be basement ‘rummage chic,’ but at least he has a place,” said the commenter.

Someone said, “It’s sketchy. She was homeless and note she didn’t ask to get a place together she went right into just moving into his space when the experience is over.”

Another added, “She’s another homeless applicant banking on a free stay somewhere for a few weeks.”

Meanwhile, viewers can get ready to see more questionable behavior from Karla in the future.

A teaser showed that she quit her job during the MAFS process — a decision Juan called “stupid.” However, let’s wait for the backstory before judging her too harshly.

What did you think of Karla’s storage unit situation? Sound off in the comments below.

