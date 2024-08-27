MAFS fans call Brennan Shoykhet’s new girlfriend an ‘upgrade’ from ex-wife Emily Balch

We rarely saw a smile on Brennan Shoykhet’s face during his painful experience on Married at First Sight.

However, the Season 17 star is beaming with happiness these days, and it’s thanks to his new girlfriend.

Things must be getting serious because Brennan surprisingly hard launched his romance on social media.

People are congratulating the cute couple, and some are throwing shade at Brennan’s ex-wife, Emily Balch.

It was a toxic marriage, to say the least, and the pair called it quits before the season ended.

After their tumultuous split, Brennan apologized at the reunion to leave things on good terms, but Emily wanted none of it.

Brennan also revealed that he was already dating someone new, and after months of keeping her away from the prying eyes of social media, he just hard-launched their relationship.

Brennan Shoykhet hard launches his new girlfriend on social media

Brennan shared a snap on Instagram with a mystery blonde by his side as they enjoyed lunch outdoors.

The MAFS star looked quite happy, and so did his girlfriend. Brennan placed one arm around her waist while they smiled for the photo.

“Hunnnyy 😙” he captioned the post.

Brennan’s recent social media post might seem random, but it was the perfect time to introduce his new girlfriend to the world.

The Denver native is officially a single man again after finalizing his divorce from Emily earlier this month.

Emily shared the celebratory news on her Instagram Story and promised to spill the tea about their marriage and her MAFS experience.

However, while she’s still holding on to that, Brennan is moving on and enjoying his new life.

MAFS fans think Brennan upgraded from Emily Balch

After Brennan went Instagram official with the blonde beauty, people took to the comments to congratulate the couple and throw shade at his ex-wife.

“What an upgrade from your ex wife! Good job,” An Instagram user exclaimed.

“I never saw that smile on your face in MAFS. You look very happy good for you!” stated someone else.

“So pretty and hopefully so normal! Best wishes for your new relationship!” another commenter added.

Pic credit: @brennanshoykhet/Instagram

Someone wrote, “WOW I am so happy for you but she has blonde hair like your ex. I am sure she is more sane.”

Another added, “CONGRATULATIONS!!! YOU DEFINITELY DODGE A BULLET FROM THAT CRAZY PSYCHO @the_emily_blach.”

Married at First Sight is currently on hiatus.