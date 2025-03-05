MAFS fans blast producers for giving David and Madison airtime 

Married at First Sight viewers thought they saw the last of Madison Myers and David Trimble when they left their spouses for each other.

However, the producers had other plans.

The three experts, Dr. Pia, Pastor Cal, and Dr. Pepper, all aired their disdain for the cheating duo after they disrespected their spouses and the MAFS process.

The pair has been getting backlash on social media for their behavior, but now they’re being rewarded with more camera time.

Madison and David are officially a couple, and their one-on-one dates and constant PDA moments are becoming too much.

Most recently, they got even more camera time, with us seeing their tattoo shop scene plus David’s romantic hotel room set up for Madison’s birthday.

Cameras also followed the duo the morning after as they enjoyed an ice cream date and had an NSFW conversation that hinted at sex.

MAFS fans blast producers for still featuring Madison and David

Viewers are bashing the MAFS producers on social media for showing Madison and David’s new life as a couple after cheating on their spouses.

“I feel like Madison and David do NOT deserve airtime!” wrote an X user. “Subliminally, the network giving them airtime is condoning and congratulating the actions of the both of them and what they did is not okay. #MAFS.”

Another commenter reiterated that sentiment: “They are showing David and Madison too much. I just don’t like them🤷🏽‍♀️ it is what it is. Get them off the TV💯. They deserve each other and I could care less about them.”

A MAFS viewer exclaimed, “Now who told the producers that we would be interested in watching Madison and David kiss #MarriedAtFirstSight #MAFS.”

Another added, “This whole show #MAFS has been disrespectful to marriage and disrespectful to Allen. The only thing Madison and David are talking about is sex. Why is #MarriedAtFirstSight celebrating cheaters?”

Will we see more of David and Madison?

Season 18 is coming to a close, but the show is not over yet; there will be more David and Madison.

Episode 19 will air on March 11 and feature Part 1 of the two-part reunion filmed a year after they filmed the show.

Not surprisingly, Madison and David will be in the hot seat about the cheating scandal that rocked the season.

Furthermore, the duo haven’t fessed up about when their romance started and whether they had an intimate relationship before things came to light.

David and Madison denied those claims, but the trio felt they were lying.

Will they have a different story at the reunion?

Married at First Sight airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.