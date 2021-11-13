MAFS fans are confused by Zack’s Decision Day answer

MAFS’s Zack isn’t afraid to show his emotion. Pic credit: Lifetime

Married at First Sight Decision Day is always a bit of a shocker. There are typically some surprise twists and turns thrown into the mix, but a spouse who says they want a divorce but also wants to continue to work on their relationship is a new one.

Zack confuses MAFS fans

On the MAFS Season 13 Decision Day, Zack Freeman said “I don’t” to Michaela Clark, well, sort of.

He said he wanted to get a divorce but wanted to continue working on their relationship, which to Michaela, the experts, and the fans, made absolutely no sense.

Many fans were confused by Zack’s response and wondered why he didn’t just stay married if he wanted to work on the relationship.

Others wondered if Zack could just be saying he wanted to work on the relationship to not upset Michaela or hurt her feelings.

Overall, fans agreed that regardless of the motive behind it, Zack’s answer was confusing.

Michaela, dr Viv, pastor Cal , Dr Pepper and AMERICA trying to Understand zack on decision day #mafs #MarriedAtFirstSight pic.twitter.com/AzcRajOYzt — Lonestar (@L0nestarMar) November 11, 2021

As the experts struggled to understand Zack’s reasoning, they asked him questions, which only seemed to make things more confusing.

Pastor Cal told Zack that a “no was a no” and that if he told Michaela he wanted a divorce, that would end the relationship.

Zack apparently disagreed and said that he was only “divorcing the past” but was open to a future relationship with Michaela.

Fans seemed to agree with the experts. If it’s a no, it’s a no and just leave it at that.

Zack and this explanation is confusing. Just say no and stop trying to make something out of nothing #MAFS #MarriedAtFirstSight pic.twitter.com/NLHpEhg3wr — The Real EE (@4cd2doit) November 11, 2021

It seems like anything more than a “yes” or a “no” is just going to be more confusing and leave room for misunderstandings and hurt feelings down the road.

Judging by the explosive trailer for the Reunion special, that is exactly what Zack’s answer did.

Zack and Michaela’s confusing relationship

While Zack’s Decision Day answer was confusing, it was fairly on theme with the rest of his and Michaela’s relationship. These two have run hot and cold the entire season, from explosive blowups to tearful makeups, these two have kept viewers guessing, all season long.

Zack and Michaela’s first fight was in the initial days of their honeymoon when Zack tested positive for COVID-19 and Michaela was none too happy about going through the trip without him.

In fact, she was so unhappy that she flew back to Houston and left her sick new hubby behind in Florida. Many fans did not like Michaela’s reaction and she received a lot of criticism early on.

Following the honeymoon, the two of them had a joyful reunion when Zack flew back but the couple’s blissful feelings did not last long. By the following morning, Michaela had moved out following a miscommunication about Zack taking his dog to daycare and not letting Michaela know. But within a few days, the couple had a tear-filled makeup session spurred by Pastor Cal.

The couple went back and forth for the entire season from blowups to makeups and back again. It finally culminated into the legendary couples’ retreat meltdown that ended in Zack driving home in the middle of the night, while Michaela screamed and broke furniture. It was a real scene and just when everyone thought that would be the final straw for these two, they had another makeup session.

So overall, it seems fitting that Zack would have a Decision Day answer just as confusing as these two’s relationship has been.

Married at First Sight airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.