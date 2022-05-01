MAFS: Doug Hehner shows off swanky RV as road trip with Jamie Otis and their kids continues

Doug Hehner and Jamie Otis are traveling in style in their renovated RV. Pic credit: HangingwiththeHehners/YouTube

Doug Hehner and wife Jamie Otis are in the middle of an epic road trip with their two kids. The Married at First Sight alums wanted to do something big for their family vacation and decided to plan a cross-country journey on the road.

Jamie shared that the couple’s oldest child will be starting kindergarten soon, and before she does, they wanted to take the time to bond as a family. So, for the next few months, they will be living in an RV and traveling the country.

The family is about a month into their journey which they are documenting on their Instagram accounts. And since they seem to love their RV so much, they’re sharing some of its best features with their fans.

Doug shows off the impressive RV they’re using while traveling

While on the road, the Hehner family chose to hitch a massive RV to the back of their truck. They admit that they had no clue how things would work out, but they were excited for the adventure.

During one of their stops, Doug took to Instagram to give his followers a peek at the RV they’ve been using for housing and cooking while on their trip. The short video shows off some of the RV’s coolest features which include a living room, private bunks for the kids to sleep and a washer and dryer set.

The home on wheels also comes complete with a stocked kitchen that has a full-size fridge, a three-burner stove and oven combo, and a cozy spot for a dining table. Doug showed off the impressive digs in a comical video highlighting all the features and lip-synching to a voiceover that can be heard saying phrases like “Oh look at this,” “Would you look at this?” and “Just look at it!”

Doug is clearly having a great time in the video and enjoyed showing off the stylish way the family of four is traveling.

Here’s how to keep up with Doug and Jamie’s adventures

The couple have been keeping fans in the loop about where they are and what they’re experiencing through their Instagram accounts. They’ve shared that this will be a 4-month trip where they plan to make at least 30 stops in major cities.

Jamie recently shared they are now 1-month into their travels and shared a fun recap video on social media. They began on the east coast, hitting Virginia, Washington D.C., before heading south and exploring cities like Nashville, and Amarillo. They are making their way west, where they plan to check out the Grand Canyon, and Yellowstone National Park.

The couple have shared their excitement over visiting places they’ve dreamt of seeing for years and having this experience with their kids. With their trip planned to extend through the summer, fans are likely in store for many more videos and pics of the family’s RV life.

