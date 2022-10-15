MAFS: Doug Hehner shares his ‘first impression’ of wife Jamie Otis

Doug Hehner and Jamie Otis were married during Season 1 of MAFS. Pic credit: @doughehner/Instagram

Doug Hehner is talking about the first time he saw his wife on their wedding day during Season 1 of Married at First Sight.

When the strangers first laid eyes on one another, Jamie made it clear she was not impressed with the man experts paired her with.

After the ceremony, Jamie immediately burst into tears after feeling that she had no physical attraction to her new husband. She quickly began regretting her decision to be on the show.

However, Doug did not reciprocate the same feelings. Not only was he excited to have a wife, but he also thought she was absolutely gorgeous.

It’s been eight years since the couple exchanged vows, and for the first time, Doug is sharing his initial thoughts on meeting Jamie.

Not only that, but he is also discussing how their unique meeting set them up for a successful marriage despite their rocky start.

Doug Hehner speaks on the first time he met Jamie Otis

In a recent Instagram post, Doug opened up about the first time he met his wife. He wrote, “My first impression of Jamie; Drop dead gorgeous. She was exactly what I described to the experts…even if she cried in the hallway after we said “I do”🤣.”

Doug went on to explain how knowing Jamie was not excited about him in the beginning never hurt his feelings or made him feel disrespected. Instead, he says it actually became one of the reasons their marriage ended up working out.

According to him, seeing her be real about her initial thoughts towards him meant that she would always be honest about her feelings. Dough says the moment gave them space to grow, get to know one another, and build genuine feelings.

The couple has now been married for eight years and are parents to two children. They have endured infertility issues, pregnancy loss, and multiple strains on their marriage. However, they have put in the work with counseling and therapy and seem to be stronger than ever.

Doug Hehner and Jamie Otis are trying to conceive

While the OG MAFS couple admits to having their hands full with their young kids, they revealed they are trying for just one more baby.

Jamie shared the couple always wanted their children to be close in age. They are working to make that wish come true and hope to expand their family soon.

Already parents to a son and a daughter, the couple says they have no preference for their third child and only want a healthy baby.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on Lifetime.