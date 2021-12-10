MAFS: Did Virginia Coombs know castmates Clara and Haley before filming the show?

Virginia answers fans’ questions about her friendship with Clara and Haley. Pic credit: Lifetime

The Atlanta cast from Married at First Sight Season 13 was certainly one of the most explosive, with only one of the five marriages still surviving.

While almost all the MAFS Season 13 marriages were dysfunctional and tumultuous, the women from the Atlanta season seemed to form an extremely close bond with one another and have remained friends to this day, even starting a mental health conference after their taxing MAFS experience.

Lately, Virginia has been spending a lot of time with fellow MAFS wives from her season which has led some people to question if they were friends before the show.

Virginia Coombs reveals how she met Clara Berghaus and Haley Harris

Virginia, who’s had a rocky social media experience since appearing on Married at First Sight, allowed her followers to ask her questions and she received an interesting question regarding her friendship with Haley Harris and Clara Berghaus.

The fan asked, “Did you know Haley or Clara before filming?”

Virginia shared a photo that she took with Clara and Haley and wrote out her answer over the picture.

Virginia wrote, “Nope! We have found lots of mutual friend connections between the 3 of us though. Like we were always on the edge of meeting each other but had to marry strangers to make it happen lol.”

It seems Virginia’s friendship with Clara and Haley only began once they were all signed on for the show and they just became super close after the fact.

Interestingly, Virginia stated they shared mutual connections which seems to be common within the MAFS world, as cast members from several locations have shared being familiar with other castmates from their season in some capacity before filming.

Virginia does not appear to be on good terms with some men from her season

While Virginia’s bond with all the women from her season is really strong, she does not appear to be fond of several men from her season.

With all the drama surrounding MAFS Season 13 stars Zack Freeman and Bao Huong Hoang, fans were curious if Virginia would ever date one of the other husbands from her season and Virginia was adamant that she would not, even suggesting she probably would have murdered any of the other husbands.

Virginia even revealed she blocked two of the men from her season, though she didn’t disclose who, and the only MAFS Season 13 husband she follows is Vincent Morales.

Virginia may take issue with the men from her season but the MAFS Season 13 women seem to be doing just fine and only growing stronger in friendship.

Married at First Sight premieres Wednesday, January 5th at 8/7c on Lifetime.