MAFS Decision Day spoilers: David tells Michelle he doesn’t ‘care’ about her

We already know there was no hope of David Trimble and his wife, Michelle Tomblin, staying together at the end of the season.

However, they’ll still have a chance to sit down with the experts on Decision Day, and spoiler alert: things get nasty.

A teaser for the new episode shows the unhappily married duo’s conversation with Dr Pepper, Dr. Pia, and Pastor Cal as they discuss the recent turn of events.

However, David’s demeanor during the sit-down with the experts causes Michelle to do a double take.

Since declaring his feelings for Allen Slovick’s wife, Madison Myers, the 36-year-old hasn’t given his wife a second glance.

David has expressed zero remorse for betraying Michelle, and during their Decision Day sit-down, he’s still unapologetic.

David Trimble faces off with his wife Michelle Tomblin on Decision Day

If you thought the Season 18 Decision Day episode was going to be a bore, think again.

Only two couples, Camille Parsons and Thomas McDonald and Karla Juarez and Juan Franco, will make their decisions to either stay married or get divorced.

However, we’ll still see a faceoff between the other matches who’ve already called it quits.

A teaser for Episode 17 shows Michelle and David having a chat with the experts, and the Season 18 groom has no regrets about how he treated his wife.

“Do you care about me?” David asks Michelle.

“Yeah, I did care about you as a person; that’s why I didn’t run out of marriage,” says Michelle. “That’s why I treated you with respect. I was loyal to this marriage.”

“Do you care about me?” questions Michelle.

“I don’t, to be completely honest with you,” David responds.

MAFS viewers have no sympathy for Michelle

After the way Michelle treated David during their marriage, MAFS fans are not showing her any sympathy despite how things have turned out.

“Girl, you NEVER wanted him. Stop playing the victim. Keep it real,” wrote an Instagram user “However, he and Madison definitely handled things the wrong way in my opinion. 🤷🏽‍♀️.”

“She’s gaslighting now……..stop playing victim now. He was wrong for the way he went about it but that about it. You push the man into Madison’s arms,” claimed someone else.

One commenter said, “To David’s point! She never cared!!!! Not one bit! Never! The minute she realized that he stop caring, then… she cares! Girl bye!”

Another added, “Oh, please! She treated him like dog poo, didn’t even speak to him unless they were filming, never moved into the apartment…but now she has the nerve to expect him to care about her?”

Are you team Michelle or team David?

Married at First Sight airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.