MAFS’ David Trimble bears striking resemblance to Madison Myers’ brother-in-law

Things are getting a little creepy with new couple David Trimble and Madison Myers, and you’ll see why in just a bit.

It’s not because the controversial Married at First Sight cast members have officially dumped their spouses for each other, although yes, what they did was grimy.

Another weird thing about their new romance is David’s striking resemblance to Madison’s brother-in-law.

There are photos of Madison with her sister’s husband, and side by side, he and David could pass for brothers.

The two men have similar body types, complexions, hair types, and facial features and seem to be the same height.

Meanwhile, the experts have been getting criticism for not matching David and Madison in the first place, but it’s not their fault.

A recent flashback showed Madison’s interview with Pastor Cal, where she specified she wanted to marry a Caucasian man.

Since David does not fit that description, it’s the obvious reason the experts didn’t think to pair them for marriage.

MAFS’ David Trimble has a striking resemblance to Madison Myers’ brother-in-law

A popular MAFS fans page noticed a familiar face while sifting through Instagram photos of Madison Myers and her family before Season 18 began.

However, that familiar face wasn’t David; it was the husband of Madison’s sister, who bears an eery resemblance to the Season 18 groom.

The Instagram user @mafsfan spotted the David lookalike posing with Madison in several images.

One was a group photo from Madison’s 30th birthday celebration with the David lookalike standing behind her wearing a hat.

“When we were doing our research for this season, we thought the man in the back might be David, but it wasn’t,” noted @mafsfan on the post.

However, the man was spotted again at Madison’s wedding to Allen Slovick.

The second photo showed him sitting beside Madison’s sister, a bridesmaid at the TV wedding.

“But it wasn’t David,” the post read, “it was actually Madison’s sister’s husband! 👀.”

Madison Myers in a photo with David Trimble lookalike. Pic credit: @mafsfan/Instagram

Comparison images show the similarities between the two men

The MAFS fan page shared another photo, giving a better look at the two men in a closeup.

The image at the top is a screenshot of Madison’s brother-in-law from her wedding, with the caption, “Madison’s sister’s husband.”

The second photo is of David from his wedding to Michelle Tomblin.

“This is weird, right?” @mafsfan added to the post.

Photo of David Trimble and Madison Myers’ brother-in-law. Pic credit: @mafsfan/Instagram

Do you see the resemblance between David and Madison’s brother-in-law? Sound off in the comments below.

Married at First Sight airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.