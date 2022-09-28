MAFS: Danielle DeGroot rocks abs in two-piece for Nashville weekend

Danielle DeGroot lives it up in Nashville, Tennessee. Pic credit: @dieticiangonewild/Instagram

Danielle DeGroot highlighted her fit physique in several ensembles during her time in Nashville.

MAFS viewers will recall Danielle appeared on Married at First Sight Season 5.

Danielle was married to Cody Knapek, and the pair ultimately divorced.

Since the show, Danielle has kept viewers updated on her life through social media.

Danielle currently has 69.8k followers on Instagram.

The MAFS star appeared to have a blast as she spent time with loved ones in Nashville.

Danielle DeGroot shows off figure in bikinis and crop tops

Danielle DeGroot took to Instagram to share a series of photos from Nashville

In the opening photo, Danielle accentuated her abs in a lacey black crop top with a plunging neckline and thin straps.

She paired the crop top with a formfitting brown mini skirt and neutral heels.

Danielle wore her long dark tresses down as she smiled with necklaces and earrings. A high view of the lit-up city could be seen behind her.

In the second slide, Danielle posed with friends while wearing colorful yellow, pink, and blue bikini and sunglasses.

Danielle also shared some location shots and mirror selfies in various outfits.

For one mirror selfie, Danielle wore a tight denim overall ensemble with an open back. She completed the look with high heels.

Danielle gave a better view of her colorful bikini in another mirror selfie with her arm tattoos visible.

The final photo featured small, vibrant purple flowers amid the greenery.

Danielle captioned the post, “Thing about Nashville is there’s never not a friend in town visiting. 👯‍♀️ Wrapped up celebrating one gf gettin hitched last weekend and now one of my other favorite humans is ‘bout to rollll into town. 🤗 Anywho, here’s 72 photos from last weekend.”

Married at First Sight Season 5 produced one successful couple

While Danielle’s MAFS marriage didn’t work out, there was one Married at First Sight Season 5 couple that is still going strong.

MAFS fan favorites Ashley Petta and Anthony D’Amico were matched in the fifth season.

Ashley and Anthony said yes on Decision Day and have remained together since, making them the second longest-lasting couple within the Married at First Sight franchise.

Ashley and Anthony now have two daughters and often share their lives with fans on social media and on Married at First Sight: Couples’ Cam.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.