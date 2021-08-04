Ashley Petta and Anthony D’Amico recently sent their daughter Mila to school. And while the tot seems to be doing really great in her new environment, it turns out that some of the things she’s learning at home aren’t making her new teacher very happy.

In this Monsters & Critics exclusive sneak peek for the upcoming episode of Married at First Sight Couples Cam, we see Ashley and Anthony as they get ready for a video call with Mila’s teacher.

In it, the proud parents are eating it up as the teacher tells them that Mila is “great with the other kids.” Anthony even acts surprised when they are told that Mila is a “good listener.”

However, they didn’t seem to expect the teacher to bring up Mila’s “potty mouth.” It turns out that what Mila is doing isn’t that bad. At least she’s not dropping f-bombs in class but her potty talk is turning into a distraction.

When the teacher brings it up, Anthony gets a bit flustered because he may be the reason that Mila is talking the way she does and Ashley isn’t off the hook either.

Check out the sneak peek for tonight’s episode above and be sure to tune in tonight to see how it all plays out.

Ashley and Anthony learn a lot about Mila during a virtual chat with her teacher. Pic credit: Lifetime

Married at First Sight Couples Cam airs on Wednesdays at 10/9c on Lifetime.