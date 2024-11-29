MAFS couple Briana Myles and Vincent Morales welcomes baby number 2

Briana Myles and Vincent Morales had much to celebrate this Thanksgiving because baby number two is finally here.

The couple spent their first major holiday as a family of four, sharing a cute video of their daughter Aury Bella kissing her sibling.

The congratulations are already pouring in from the Married at First Sight family after the Season 12 couple shared the exciting news online.

It’s been a long road for Briana, who waited patiently to give birth after passing the 38-week mark, and her baby boy still hadn’t made his appearance.

Briana also faced criticism online after sharing her decision to opt for a home birth.

Subscribe to our Married at First Sight newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The mom of two gave birth to her first child, Aury Bella, at a hospital, and after a very unpleasant experience, she decided on a home birth the second time around.

The social media doctors had a lot to say about that, but now we’re happy to report that everything went well, and Mama and Baby are doing fine.

Briana Myles and Vincent Morales welcome a baby boy

The MAFS couple shared the exciting news on Instagram with a video of their beautiful family.

In the video, Briana and Aury Bella step into the room, and soon after, Vincent walks in holding his son, then gently hands him over to his wife.

Briana then cradles her newborn and her daughter, who leans in to cuddle her baby brother.

“Kai Myles Morales ✨ Welcome to the world, baby boy! We’re so grateful for you 🩵,” the MAFS star wrote in her post.

“Our 8lb 6oz bundle of joy made his way earthside on 11/17 in the comfort of our home. We couldn’t ask for a better birth experience and can’t wait to share our story!”

MAFS alums congratulate the couple on their new addition

Briana’s post has already racked up thousands of likes and comments, with their MAFS family sharing congratulatory messages on the birth of their son.

Briana’s bestie Amani Aliyya wrote, “We can’t wait to meet you, Kai! 🥹🥲.”

Another close friend, Clara Berghaus, added, “Okay I guessssss we can let a boy into the girl gang 😍.”

New mom Paige Banks exclaimed, “Such a beautiful addition to the fam 💙.”

“He’s beautiful!!!!!! Thanksgiving plot twist!!” exclaimed Beth Bice.

“Congrats!!! Happy Thanksgiving, y’all!!” added Deonna McNeil.

Pic credit: @blmyles/Instagram

Other MAFS alums, such as Jamie Otis, Karen Landry, Alexis Grace, and Woody Randall, also congratulated the second-time parents.

MAFS fans who’ve been following Briana’s pregnancy journey also expressed excitement in the comment section of her post.

Married at First Sight airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.



