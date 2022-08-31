MAFS costars Deonna McNeill and Elizabeth Bice reunite for brunch with baby Declan

Deonna McNeill and Elizabeth Bice found success on Married at First Sight Season 9. Pic credit: @deonna.mcneill/Instagram

Married at First Sight Season 9 stars Elizabeth Bice and Deonna McNeill recently grabbed brunch with their MAFS spouses.

Beth and Jamie and Deonna and Greg were the only couples to remain married from their season.

While the MAFS Season 9 costars were happy to reunite this summer, having remained good friends, Beth was most excited that Deonna and Greg’s son Declan joined them.

Both Deonna and Elizabeth shared photos from their time together.

Beth gushed about Declan, declaring that the sweet baby had her heart.

Several MAFS stars reacted to the duo’s brunch get-together, including expert Pastor Cal and former expert Dr. Viviana.

Elizabeth Bice cuddles up with Deonna McNeill’s son Declan

Elizabeth Bice took to her Instagram to share precious photos with Declan.

In the opening shot, Beth smiled big while sitting in a chair and cradling Declan, who looked at the camera with a cute expression.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In the second pic, Declan looked up at Beth while she smiled at the camera.

Beth captioned the post, “I got to see this little man over the weekend and how cute is he! Declan has my heart. He had the best personality. I can’t get over the cuteness. Oh yah and I saw Greg and Deonna but let’s not pretend its not all about Declan right now! Thanks @deonna.mcneill and @gregokotie for brunch!!!! Love you guys !!! #marriedatfirstsight #brunch #babylove #auntielife #mafs #mafsfamily.”

Donna reacted to the post, sharing, “We loved having y’all over! And we know it’s all about Declan lol. He threw a fit when y’all left. We gotta keep this up.”

Beth replied, “I didn’t want to leave him either. I was like should we go back. I felt so bad for him.”

Several more MAFS stars reacted to the post, including expecting mom Brian Myles, Married at First Sight Season 11 star Karen Landry, new mom Amani Randall, and MAFS Season 6 star Shawniece Jackson.

Pic credit: @justbesh____/Instagram

Deonna McNeill shares photo from brunch

Deonna also shared a photo from their gathering on her Instagram, including Beth’s MAFS husband Jamie Thompson in the picture.

Beth wrapped her arms around Declan as he smiled for the photo.

Deonna called Jamie and Beth “auntie and uncle” in the caption, writing, “Declan got to have brunch with his auntie Beth and uncle Jamie today! We love spending time with y’all!! 🥰.”

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.