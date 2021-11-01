MAFS: Clara Oubre’s sexy Halloween costume turns heads and throws shade

MAFS Clara Oubre is keeping everyone guessing. Pic credit: Lifetime

Married at First Sight’s Clara Oubre is taking the concept of single and ready to mingle to a whole new level as the Season 12 alum stepped out in a Halloween costume that turned heads, and threw a little shade.

Clara shakes it off

Married at First Sight’s Season 12 Clara Oubre dressed up as her hero, Taylor Swift for Halloween and she looked hot, hot hot.

Clara’s sexy Halloween costume came with a caption quoting Taylor Swift’s song I Did Something Bad.

The song is all about (surprise surprise because it’s written by Taylor Swift) a bad ex. Something Clara is all too familiar with as she recently went through a breakup herself. Could the lyrics be subtly directed at her MAFS ex Ryan Oubre?

Clara leaned hard on Taylor Swift’s music to get her through her divorce from her ex–husband, Ryan Oubre.

Now the number one fan is stepping out looking like a dead ringer for the real thing and fans are loving it.

We would say Clara is definitely channeling Taylor as she demonstrates two of Taylor’s favorite things; fashion and revenge.

Clara counts down to divorce day

While Clara and Ryan Oubre’s divorce announcement may have come as a shock to fans, it seemed that Clara felt it was a welcome relief. In a video she posted to her Tik Tok, Clara counted down the days until the divorce was finalized and celebrated on the day it was official.

It was definitely a turnaround from the couple’s heartfelt Decision Day reunion moments. Ryan had been slow to say “I love you” to Clara as he had never said it to anyone before. Clara waited somewhat impatiently and it was a concern for the two going into Decision Day. But finally, Ryan did tell Clara he was in love with her and it was a very sweet moment.

But just a few short months later, the couple suddenly announced their split.

Following the announcement, Clara scrubbed Ryan from her social media and posted a whole lot of pictures with Taylor Swift lyrics as the caption instead.

But while the divorce and breakup might not have been the easiest, as no divorce is, Clara certainly seems to be enjoying her single life post MAFS. Her Instagram shows concerts, events, time with the MAFS girls, work, and more friends.

While Clara denies that she is currently dating anyone else, we are thinking her hot new Halloween costume might just change all that.

Married at First Sight airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.