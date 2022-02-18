MAFS: Clara Berghaus talks about her experience with high functioning depression, urges others to seek help

Clara Berghaus talks about mental health. Pic credit: Lifetime

Married at First Sight star Clara Berghaus recently opened up about her mental health and urged people to get help if needed. Clara and her former castmate turned BFF Virginia Coombs have been vocal about their mental health struggles and often open up about it to their followers on social media.

Clara recently reflected on her past struggles and shared an unfortunate incident that happened when she attempted therapy for the first time.

Her experience caused the reality TV personality to avoid seeking the treatment she “desperately needed” at the time and now she wants to urge people to reach out and seek help no matter what.

Clara Berghaus opens up about functioning with depression

The Married at First Sight star reshared a tweet from a user who expressed how “scary” it is to live with “high functioning depression,” because you seem fine when in fact you’re not really okay.

Clara shared a screenshot of the tweet on her Instagram Story and revealed that she understands that all too well.

She then talked about her experience of going to therapy for the first time and not being taken seriously by the therapist because she seemed fine on the outside.

“The first time I ever tried going to therapy, the therapist looked at me and said, ‘you seem fine to me, I don’t know what your issue is.’ Because of that, I spent years not seeking the treatment I so desperately needed,” explained Clara–whose BFF Virginia has also been to therapy due to her battle with social anxiety.

She added, “If you’re struggling and people aren’t listening PLEASE continue to reach out to others. You are worth the help you deserve.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Pic credit: @claraberghaus/Instagram

Clara Berghaus says it’s okay to seek medical help for mental issues

The Married at First Sight star also shared another note in her Instagram Story about mental health.

After talking about therapy and urging others to get the help they need, she also admitted that sometimes people might require more.

“Since we’re talking mental health- therapy is not always the end all be all treatment,” noted Clara. The flight attendant admitted that while she deems therapy as an “incredibly important resource” it wasn’t enough in her situation.

“I’ve been in and out of therapy for years…I personally HAVE to be medicated,” she confessed. “I’ve gone off and on enough times to know that for me that’s an absolute necessity.”

The point of Clara’s post was to let people know that if a mental health challenge requires medication there should be no shame in that.

Pic credit: @claraberghaus/Instagram

“Guess what? That’s okay,” wrote the MAFS star. “Talking things through doesn’t always help, please don’t be afraid to seek medical help if it doesn’t.”

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.