MAFS: Clara Berghaus is sultry in referee ensemble  

Clara Berghaus elevated the classic referee look with a pair of sizzling fishnets.

Clara first appeared on Married at First Sight Season 12 in Atlanta.

Since being on the show, Clara experienced a divorce from her MAFS ex, Ryan Oubre.

While Clara didn’t leave the show with a lasting marriage, she did gain valuable friendships with her costars and a large social media following.

Clara often shares her stylish ensembles and dating stories with followers, even receiving one million likes on one of her TikTok videos.

Clara’s latest look saw her rocking a striped shirt and short shorts.

Clara Berghaus wears black and white stripes and fishnets

Clara took to her Instagram Stories to share a photo of herself posing on a sink counter.

In the photo, Clara wore a black and white collared top reminiscent of the ones worn by NFL referees.

She added some sultry style to the look with a pair of black shorts and fishnets.

Clara completed the look with knee-high white socks with three black stripes, laced shoes, and a black choker.

Clara wore her copper hair up with two wisps framing her face as she smiled and looked away from the camera with a drink by her side.

The MAFS star wrote over the photo, “had to make sure the dawgs stayed on top yesterday #sports.”

Clara Berghaus rocks all-black in Vegas

Clara’s fashion has featured edgier looks lately, and she recently showed off her grunge sense of style at the When We Were Young Festival in Las Vegas.

She attended the festival with friends, including her Married at First Sight Season 12 bestie Virginia Coombs.

Clara shared a photo from the event, striking a pose in a lace long-sleeve crop top and black mini skirt.

She also wore black boots and a buckled garter with the look as she placed a hand on her toned torso and another hand up toward the sky.

A black and white checkered arch could be seen above Clara, along with a When We Were Young sign and a cloudy blue sky.

The ground was covered in purple, contrasting Clara’s all-black ensemble.

Clara appeared to have a blast in Vegas and almost married a man she met over the weekend. While Clara and the man didn’t end up tying the knot in one of Vegas’ many chapels, they have remained in contact and seem to have caught feelings for one another, as Clara explained in a recent TikTok video.

In Clara’s Instagram festival caption, she expressed that the weekend got off to a rocky start, but the festival “was worth every crazy complication.”

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.