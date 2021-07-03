MAFS: Chris Williams trolls Married at First Sight and calls it a ‘train wreck’

Chris puts Paige through emotional turmoil during a session with Pastor Cal. Pic credit: Lifetime

Married at First Sight Season 12 alum, Chris Williams has not been shy with voicing his candid thoughts on MAFS and his fellow cast members.

Chris uses his social media platforms to threaten, attack, attempt to expose, and agree to box members of the Married at First Sight franchise.

In one of his latest videos, he let fans know how he feels about his season of the show.

Chris acknowledges the messiness of Season 12

After a lengthy and revealing rant, Chris claimed his presence was a major factor in the show’s success and increase in ratings.

Despite believing that he provides the most entertaining content on the show, Chris still feels the season was a disaster and hard to watch for viewers.

In his video, Chris holds a remote and pretends to watch an episode of Married at First Sight, while using audio that suggests Season 12 sounded like a car collision. He pretends to react in appalled shock as yelling, gunshots, and sirens blare in the background.

Chris wrote, “How it felt and sounded watching Season 12 and its train wreck,” and captioned the video with, “How fans were when they turned on Season 12 expecting to see good tv!”

Fans rarely take Chris’s side, but many agreed this season of Married at First Sight featured some of the messiest drama and most troubling relationships yet.

Chris doesn’t seem to understand he is a large reason fans found Married at First Sight Season 12 a train wreck because of his hurtful comments and disrespectful disregard for his ex-wife, Paige.

Most MAFS Season 12 costars are keeping quiet

Many of the Married at First Sight Season 12 castmates refrained from commenting on the latest antics from Chris. Virginia and Erik left social media and others chose not to respond to Chris’s attempt to throw dirt on their names.

Jacob Harder is the one exception. Jake hopped on social media to hurl some insults, inviting Chris to get in the ring with him to make money by punching each other in the face.

Chris made MAFS Season 12 full of shocking and unprecedented moments for the series and he continues to do so after his season has wrapped.

While many MAFS stars build lifelong friendships with their fellow costars on the show, Chris appears to have made more lifelong enemies than friends.

Married at First Sight returns Wednesday, July 21 at 8/7c on Lifetime