MAFS: Chris Williams teases wanting to get married again

Chris Williams isn’t opposed to getting re-married after divorce from Paige Banks. Pic credit: @chriswilliamsii/Instagram

Chris Williams’ recent post saw him amusingly addressing getting married again.

MAFS viewers will recall Chris’ first marriage was with Paige Banks on Married at First Sight Season 12.

Chris and Paige’s relationship was one of the most problematic of the franchise, and Chris was deemed an ultimate villain by viewers.

On Decision Day, Chris and Paige’s tumultuous relationship ended as Paige chose to divorce.

Chris ruffled feathers with several members of the MAFS franchise after the show before eventually apologizing and taking a step back from his social media antics.

Now, Chris has shared a social media post that suggests he could see himself being a husband again one day.

Chris Williams causes laughter when talking about getting married again

Chris Williams shared a TikTok video on Instagram with teary-eyed and rolling-eye emojis in the caption.

Text above the video read, “When you open up to your friends about wanting to get married.”

In the video, Chris sat in a car with a seatbelt and appeared to be speaking to a friend.

Chris stated, “Yo bro, I really could see myself getting married again one day.” Laughter could then be heard as Chris kept a stoic face.

Commenters got a kick out of Chris’s post, leaving lots of laughing emojis, and some even expressed support for Chris’ idea to remarry.

A supportive follower wrote, “As long as you do the work of course you can. Everyone makes mistakes.”

Another commenter wrote, “I’m sorry nope. Hahahaha!!!!” Chris replied with laughing emojis.

One follower referenced Chris’ last rocky marriage to Paige, writing, “bc that last one was rough!”

Chris and Paige divorced after Married at First Sight

Chris and Paige caused a lot of buzz after being matched on Married at First Sight Season 12.

Chris lacked attraction to Paige as soon as the wedding day; however, he still slept with her on the wedding night.

The day after the wedding, Chris informed Paige he was having a panic attack as he admitted he wasn’t attracted to her.

The couple still tried to make their marriage work, even after Chris revealed he had a baby on the way from a previous relationship.

Chris and Paige split and rekindled several times before Decision Day, with Chris dropping bombshell after bombshell on Paige.

On Decision Day, Chris nearly convinced Paige to stay in the marriage, but she ultimately chose to choose herself and ask for a divorce.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.