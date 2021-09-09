MAFS: Chris Williams returns to Instagram, sounds off on Bao and Michaela

MAFS alum Chris Williams sounds off on Michaela and Bao. Pic credit: Lifetime

Chris Williams is back from his social media hiatus, and not surprisingly, he has a lot to say about the current season of Married at First Sight.

Since the controversial alum was away from social media for a little while, he missed out on the showering debacle involving Johnny and Bao. Viewers had a lot to say about that, and last night Chris weighed in on the topic.

Chris Williams talks about Bao’s hygiene

The former Married at First Sight star jumped back into things mere moments after returning to social media. He had a lot to say about the current crop of hopefuls, which he discussed in his Instagram story.

First up was Bao, who caused quite the controversy a few weeks ago when she told Johnny she didn’t always feel like taking a shower. He was completely turned off by the admission, and so were viewers who aired their views on social media.

Chris also chimed in on that last night and blamed the experts for matching Bao and Johnny.

“I’m not going to bash Bao. I am just saying you can’t make someone with good hygiene and make them take someone who don’t wash their butt regularly!”

Sign up for our newsletter!

In another post, he continued to talk about the pairing of Bao and Johnny– who by the way–actually knew each other before being matched on the show.

“Imagine going on a date with someone and then determining you don’t like them and then you sign up for a show, and you get matched with the person you didn’t like when you dated them,” noted Chris.

He added, “Aint no way in the world you would be cool with that and then find out about ‘Bath Gate.'”

Pic credit:@chriswilliamsii/Instagram

Chris Williams defends Michaela Clark

Michaela got a lot of backlash from Married at First Sight viewers last week after her blowout with Zack. However, Chris has a different take on this couple. For one, he doesn’t seem to think that they are genuinely getting to know each other or even living together.

“It’s clear that they don’t talk off-camera,” wrote Chris. “They come together and film and go their separate ways.”

As for his take on Hurricane Michaela, which we got a glimpse of last week, he’s taking a different stance.

“Michaela is not an angry black woman! This show with all of the filming and interviews and still working increases the level of stress in your life. Everyone reacts differently to stress,” commented Chris.

Pic credit:@chriswilliamsii/Instagram

Are you happy that Chris Williams is back on social media, and do you agree with anything he just said?

Married at First Sight airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.