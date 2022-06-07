MAFS: Chris Collette debuts mystery woman, writes sweet message about her beauty

Chris Collette debuted a new woman to MAFS fans on social media. Pic credit: Lifetime

Married at First Sight Boston star Chris Collette was put through the wringer by his now-ex-wife Alyssa Ellam on Season 14.

Despite the drama he was up against, Chris presented himself with respect, dignity, and poise, making him a fan favorite with viewers who just wanted to see him succeed after Alyssa.

It looks like MAFS fans’ dreams for Chris might be coming true because he shared a post where he debuted a mystery woman.

In his Instagram post, Chris shared a sweet quote about his apparent new lady’s beauty for his over 33k followers to see.

Chris’ move toward love on MAFS with Alyssa was doomed from the beginning after many believed Alyssa gave up on the process before the wedding day was even over.

To that end, Alyssa put Chris down at every possible turn and was labeled a “gaslighter” by MAFS viewers.

Meanwhile, Chris was saddened by the whole experience but tried never to be cruel toward Alyssa, which won him so many supporters. Chris also called Alyssa out on some of her bad behavior, and viewers liked that as well.

Chris Collete debuted a new woman to MAFS fans

Chris used his Instagram platform to introduce MAFS fans to the apparent new woman in his life, whose handle is @cmedalie.

Sign up for our newsletter!

He shared three pictures of them and one picture of the beautiful redhead posing with a dog.

Chris and Caitlin, which she goes by in her Instagram bio, looked very happy in all the photos together.

Chris wrote a sweet caption which was a quote.

He wrote, “She was beautiful, for the way she thought. She was beautiful, for the sparkle in her eyes when she talked about something she loved. She was beautiful, for her ability to make other people smile, even if she was sad. No, she wasn’t beautiful for something as temporary as her looks. She was beautiful, deep down to her soul. -F. Scott Fitzgerald.”

Two other MAFS Boston couples are not together in the present day

Aside from Chris and Alyssa, two other MAFS Boston couples are no longer together.

Lindsey Georgoulis and Mark Maher and Jasmina Outer and Michael Morency called it quits shortly after saying yes on Decision Day.

However, Chris and Alyssa were the fastest couple to get a divorce in MAFS history.

Married at First Sight is currently on hiatus.