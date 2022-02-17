MAFS: Briana and Vincent share their views on the Season 14 couples following latest episode

Vincent Morales and Briana Myles dish on Season 14. Pic credit: VincentandBrianaMorales/YouTube

Season 12 alums Vincent Morales and Briana Myles have been keeping up with the current season of Married at First Sight and they’re ready to give their two cents.

The couple, who had their shares of ups and downs during their season, is ranked among the success stories for the franchise.

They have been married for a year now after tying the knot on the show and opting to stay married on Decision Day. After going through the crazy process themselves, Briana and Vincent have some words of advice for the current crop of hopefuls.

Vincent and Briana share their views on the Season 14 couples

The Married at First Sight alums had a lot to say about each couple after watching the latest episode of the show.

During an episode recap for PEOPLE, Vincent and Briana revealed that Noi and Steve are “very compatible,” but the biggest issue they see is “lack of compromise.”

“Steve is willing to compromise… but is Noi willing to meet him in the middle? We believe they’ll find a way to power through and make a mutual decision,” said Briana and Vincent.

As for the controversial Alyssa and her husband Chris, the alums said they are “Team Chris” and reiterated what many have said about Alyssa.

“Unfortunately, Alyssa has written Chris off since day one — maybe even minute one — and wasn’t interested in getting to know him,” they noted. “She tried hard to stay away from him while ‘trying’ to be a part of the process. You can’t say you’re fully committed to the process if you’re not trying to get to know your spouse.”

The pair then discussed Jasmina and Michael.

“Jasmina using her dog as an excuse to take ‘time away’ is discouraging and Michael not disclosing roommate information is concerning,” reasoned the duo. “You have to be completely transparent and open with your partner for a marriage to work.”

Briana and Vincent says the MAFS process requires ‘compromise’

While recapping Season 14, Vincent and Briana shared a reminder that the Married at First Sight process can indeed be a success if the newlyweds “work hard, compromise,” and “communicate.”

They shared some tips for the other couples on the show, including Olajuwon and Katina.

The pair pointed out the “fun-loving” side of Olajuwon but noted that he can also be “pretty intense.”

“We’d love to see Katina step up for herself and say what’s on her mind at that exact moment,” said Vincent and Briana. “Coming to a common ground is a must in this situation.”

As for the final couple, the alums admitted that Lindsey’s personality “could be a lot” for Mark since he’s “chill” and “low-key.”

“Adjustments might have to be made with both parties in order to make one another comfortable and happy,” they added.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.