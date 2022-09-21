MAFS: Austin Hurd celebrates 35th birthday

Austin Hurd appeared on Married at First Sight Season 10. Pic credit: @ahurd103/Instagram

Austin Hurd enjoyed his 35th birthday with his adorable son Westin.

Austin was married to Jessica Studer on Married at First Sight Season 10.

Jessica and Austin had natural chemistry and ended up being the only couple from their season to remain married.

The couple went on to be cast members on Married at First Sight: Couples’ Cam.

In November 2021, Austin and Jessica expanded their family with their son Westin.

Austin often shares photos with baby Westin on his Instagram as he appears to be loving life as a new dad.

Austin Hurd camps with son for 35th birthday

Austin Hurd took to his Instagram to commemorate his 35th birthday.

The young dad shared several photos from his camping trip with baby Westin.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The opening photo featured Austin smiling while sitting on a bench outdoors. He was surrounded by greenery with Westin giving a big smile on his lap.

In the second photo, Austin held Westin up, and the baby smiled in his adorable tee, shorts, and socks.

Westin and Austin shared a look in the third photo, capturing an adorable moment of father and son bonding.

In the final photo, Austin held Westin on his back in a carrier as Westin maintained his sweet smile.

Austin captioned the post, “Great weekend turning 35 and camping with this big guy!”

MAFS stars wish Austin Hurd a happy birthday

Austin’s friends, fans, and fellow MAFS stars took to the comment section to send Austin birthday well wishes.

Austin’s wife Jessica commented, “Happy birthday” with cake, party, and heart-eyed emojis.

Married at First Sight Season 6 star Shawniece Jackson also commented, “Happy birthday!”

Lindsey Georgoulis from Married at First Sight Season 14 wrote, “Happy birthday Austin! Looked like you had a wonderful trip; and a lil sleep in today. Hope this year brings you amazing things and more laughs and love.”

Other comments included, “Happy 35th birthday Austin your a great Dad.”

Pic credit: @ahurd103/Instagram

Austin and Jessica got to celebrate their first Mothers and Father’s Day this year as well.

Jessica dedicated a post to Austin on Father’s Day featuring a compilation of photos and videos.

Jessica captioned the post by praising Austin as a parent and partner.

It’s clear Austin and Westin have a special bond and Austin has many more camping trips and sports days to come with his precious baby boy.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.