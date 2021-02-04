MAFS Atlanta: What advice does Haley’s family have for Jacob?

Jacob faces his new in-laws the day after the wedding. Pic credit: Lifetime

Haley and Jacob are one of the freshly married couples to meet at the aisle on this season of Married at First Sight. Although there is a significant age difference, the experts felt Jacob needed someone younger to bring him out of his set ways.

Jacob is a self-proclaimed nerd and even his own friends hoped he wouldn’t drop too many 80’s references on his bride early in the new relationship.

Although the match looked great on paper, so far the marriage can be best described as awkward by fans.

Haley’s family gave Jacob some advice

While these newly married couples have known each other less than 24 hours, the next step is brunch with your new family to get more clues on your stranger spouse.

Jacob was able to use the breakfast to get information on how his new wife deals with conflict.

“Sometimes she’ll shut down and you just have to back off and just give her her space because you probably won’t get what you want it you push her. Just give her a little space,” her mother instructed.

Her brother gave his two cents to Jacob, “With Haley, she can be a hard nut to crack, but hang in there with her.”

Her parents do tell him some good news. Jacob had a huge smile when he found out his new wife can “sear a mean steak”.

However, when it came to meeting Jacob’s parents, it solidified what Haley was already starting to figure out. As a kid, his mother admitted his school teachers would say that he was “5 going on 85”.

She also mentioned that he was kind of a “loner” as well.

Will Haley and Jacob stay together?

While some looked like happily married couples on their wedding day, you could tell Haley and Jacob were strangers.

Haley promised she would give her marriage a chance but viewers aren’t so sure if she is a fan of her new husband’s fanny packs.

“With clothes like that, you would have totally swiped left, but instead you married me,” Jacob joked.

At the end of the day, the experts must’ve matched Haley and Jacob for a reason and she revealed a glimmer of hope when she said, “I owe it to him to figure that out.”

Do you think Haley and Jacob will stay married on Decision Day?

Married at First Sight airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c pm on Lifetime.