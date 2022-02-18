MAFS: Amani speaks out, tells people to stop asking women personal questions about their ‘womb’

Married at First Sight Amani Aliyya wants people to stop questioning women about having babies. Pic credit: Lifetime

Amani Aliyya recently made headlines when she announced that she is 24 weeks pregnant. This is the first child for her and her husband, Woody, who she met at the altar on Season 11 of Married at First Sight.

Woody and Amani quickly became fan favorites during their season as they fully embraced the process and put in the work to have a solid relationship. Fans watched them fall in love on TV and have been rooting for them ever since.

Amani wants people to mind their business

On the heels of her announcement, Amani made an Instagram post calling out folks who like to question women about when they plan to have babies.

The post includes a video of her saying, “Good morning, except the ones who feel the need to ask women about their womb. Ya’ll gotta mind ya’ll business.”

The post also includes captions that list things it’s not okay to ask women, which include:

“Are you pregnant?”

“When are you going to have a baby?”

And “Hurry and give us babies!”

Amani’s post urges people to not ask women about their wombs. Pic credit: @_easyaa/Instagram

Amani continues in her caption by saying, “If I’m sharing my womb news that does NOT give you free reign to ask others about theirs.”

Her comments stem from fans asking other past couples from the show if they are also pregnant or when they will have kids. This is such a personal matter and Amani wants to remind people to be considerate and refrain from asking women these types of questions.

Other MAFS cast members support Amani’s message

The comments under Amani’s post were wildly positive and supportive as fans agreed that no one should be questioning a woman about what’s going on with her body or pressuring her to have children.

She also received support from former MAFS cast members, who in the past, have also been asked about when they plan to have kids.

Brianna from Season 12 chimed in saying, “It’s rude and inconsiderate to ask.” Brianna was matched with Vincent, and the two also quickly became fan favorites. Brianna says she is sick of the comments asking when they will have a baby, and doesn’t appreciate the unsolicited advice.

Brianna Myles comments her feelings on Amani’s post. Pic credit: @blmyles/Instagram

Beth, from Season 9 also supported Amani’s message saying, “A little louder for the ones in the back!” Beth who married Jamie on the show, has said multiple times that they are not ready to start a family just yet. This doesn’t stop rumors from spreading and the couple from being asked regularly if she is pregnant.

Beth Bice shows support for Amani’s comments. Pic credit: @justbeth___/Instagram

With her post, Amani is encouraging people to think before they speak. Amani is due to give birth in June and fans can’t wait to celebrate another MAFS baby.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesday Nights at 8/7c on Lifetime.