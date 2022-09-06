MAFS: Amani Aliyya has the best chats with baby Reign

Amani Aliya appeared on Married at First Sight Season 11. Pic credit: @_easyaa/Instagram

Amani and Woody continue to be smitten with their adorable baby Reign Randall.

The MAFS fan favorites know they have many ‘virtual aunties and uncles’ who love the couple’s updates on Reign and their life as parents.

Recently, Amani delivered an extra heartwarming video as she showered Reign with affirmations.

Amani cradled Reign while sharing all the wonderful attributes he has.

Reign even sounded like he said ‘yeah’ to his mom’s empowering words.

Fans and MAFS stars loved seeing Amani gush about her son in the precious video.

Amani Aliyya has a mother-son bonding moment with Reign

Amani took to her Instagram page to share her video set to instrumental music.

In the video, Reign rested on Amani’s legs as she sat on the couch.

Reign let out adorable coos as Amani shared, “You are amazing and strong and smart, and you are open-minded. You are talented and funny. You are goal-oriented, and you are a fast learner.”

Other affirmations Amani gave Randall included calling him brave, curious, and lovable. The video concluded with Amani saying, “you are amazing, and everybody knows it.”

Amani captioned the post, “Sonday Morning chats with my sonshine, Reign. What kinda stuff do y’all talk about with your kiddos? We’ve been doing morning affirmations for a while now and I think he loves it. P.S. y’all heard him say “yeah”? 🤣🥹.”

MAFS stars reacted to the post, including Reign’s father Woody and Married at First Sight Season 12 star and expectant mother, Briana Myles.

Woody wrote, “He cheesed up,” and Amani replied with smiling emojis.

Briana commented with three red heart emojis.

Another commenter added, “It was ALL OF THIS and the ‘And everybody knows it!’ for me!!”

Amani replied, “and they do!” with a red heart emoji.

Pic credit: @_easyaa/Instagram

Amani and Woody celebrate Reign turning three months

Reign celebrated a milestone as he turned three months old.

Amani and Woody shared photos and a caption to commemorate the three-month mark.

In the opening photo, Reign sat on the couch with the sweetest smile and a onesie that featured his name on it.

He sat next to a small circle that read ‘three months’ and a black chalkboard that included his name and facts about him at three months.

At three months and 14 pounds, Reign loves cuddling, talking, and music and doesn’t like bottles or sitting too long.

The second post saw Reign lying on an animal-covered blanket with the first 12 months beside him and silver petals surrounding the three-month mark.

Amani captioned the post, “We’ve past the 90 day trial period with Reign; I think we’ll keep him on The Randall squad. 😂🥰 Thanks to Virtual Auntie Vikki Williamson for the Chalkboard highlighting Reign’s current facts. 🤗 Anything surprising on his chalkboard?”

