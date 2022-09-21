MAFS: Alyssa Ellman is cowgirl chic in tight jeans and brown boots

MAFS alum Alyssa Ellman channeled Western style. Pic credit: @alyssa_rescues/Instagram

Married at First Sight Season 14 star Alyssa Ellman often spoke about her love of good Western cowgirl/cowboy style and she recently showed that she can look very chic herself in the look.

She even wore a wedding gown inspired by that kind of down-home look and completed it with flashy cowgirl boots.

Alyssa is an animal rescuer who said during the end of her time on MAFS that she was going to be moving to Texas to find herself a cowboy.

Now, channeling major Texas and cowgirl vibes, Alyssa shared an Instagram Story snap of herself in an outfit she captioned, “Sorry I love This outfit.

In the accompanying photo, Alyssa was wearing a pinkish beige-colored wide-brimmed cowboy hat with an ornamental band around it paired with a white shirt tucked into skin-tight jeans.

The outfit was accessorized by a brown belt with a silver buckle, a Louis Vuitton fringe over-the-shoulder bag, and her look was competed by brown cowgirl boots. She posed with her head down in what looked like a horse stall area.

Alyssa was known for being the MAFS Boston villain, having had the shortest marriage in the show’s history with only 12 days down.

Alyssa Ellman wanted the MAFS cast and audience to know she was a ‘good person’

The running joke on MAFS Boston was how frequently Alyssa called herself a “good person.”

MAFS viewers saw many ugly sides to Alyssa during her marriage to Chris Collette, but she always seemed to reiterate to everyone how much of a “good person” she was.

At the reunion, Alyssa even acknowledged the “good person” gaff, but doubled down that she was misrepresented and people didn’t get to see the best side of her.

Alyssa’s Instagram bio even denotes, “Dog Rescuer/Good Person.”

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.