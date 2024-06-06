MAFS alums Kirsten and Gina reveal how they got cast on Season 16

Married at First Sight castmates turned besties Nicole Lilienthal, Gina Micheletti, and Kirsten Grimes have been teasing their podcast for quite some time, and now the first episode is out.

The Season 16 alums touched on several topics during their chat, including the criticism that comes with being on the show and some behind-the-scenes tea.

The trio admitted that it’s been almost two years since they first filmed, and they still get recognized by viewers.

Meanwhile, the Nashville season is about to drop on Netflix, and they’re already nervous about the onslaught of comments that will reignite.

We’ll keep our eyes peeled for the clapbacks from these three, but until then we’re learning a thing or two about their MAFS experience and what we didn’t get to see on the show.

First up, how did they get cast for their coveted spots on the popular Lifetime series?

MAFS alums Kirsten Grimes and Gina Micheletti spill all the casting tea on their new podcast

Nicole, Gina, and Kirsten recorded the first episode of D-List Diaries titled From 0 to D-List, and they dished about signing up for the MAFS experiment.

Gina said she got the bright idea to sign up for the show while in Mexico celebrating her 35th birthday.

“I applied, and they contacted me within 24 hours, and then by May 15, we were at the Drury Hotel,” said Gina. “So I didn’t even have like a full two months before I was married.”

The process went by just as fast for Kirsten, who shared, “I do feel like it was maybe, like two months of going through the entire process.”

Sadly, the process didn’t work out for either Nicole or Gina, as their marriages both ended in divorce.

MAFS wives are nervous about the Nashville season hitting Netflix

During the podcast episode, the trio also shared their feelings about their season getting the Netflix treatment.

“I’m nervous,” confessed Kirsten. “I cried the second week when it aired on TV, so I don’t even know how this is gonna go when it airs on Netflix.”

Nicole admittedly felt the same way as Kirsten, adding, “There are going to be more people who will be happy to comment on the things that we’re insecure about.”

However, she confessed that the support from the fans far outweighs the criticism.

As for Gina, who knows all too well how brutal the MAFS fans can get, she was the only one who isn’t nervous about the new crop of fans who will air their opinions about Season 16 when it hits the streaming platform.

“I’ve gotten to the point where I’m kind of unbothered,” said Gina.

Married at First Sight is currently on hiatus.