MAFS alums Ashley and Anthony entertain fans with funny antics

Married at First Sight fan favorites Ashley Petta and Anthony D’Amico are up to their usual antics, and their social media followers love it.

The couple had fans cackling online after posting a new video featuring a fashion faux pas we never saw coming.

Who knew that the pair had the same taste in clothing? We certainly didn’t.

However, as for which of the husband-wife duo wore the outfit best, we’ll let you judge.

This is not the first time the Season 5 alums have showcased their sense of humor online, and it’s become quite the norm over the past few years.

The couple is among the handful of success stories from the MAFS franchise, having tied the knot over seven years ago.

Ashley and Anthony are now parents to two daughters, Mila and Vaeda, and we’re happy to see that after all these years, they are still going strong.

Ashley Petta and Anthony D’Amico are hilarious in a new video

The secret to Ashley and Anthony’s success is having fun together; we’ve seen the couple doing much of that on social media.

Their latest video was shared on Ashley’s Instagram page, with the statement, “POV reaching that point in marriage when you start dressing alike.”

The caption read, “Doesn’t Anthony looks great in floral! 💐 🌸.”

The clip shows Ashley dressed in a white tank and floral pants as she enters the bedroom.

“Oh crap,” Ashley explained as the camera panned to Anthony leaning against the be,d also clad in the same white tank and floral pants as his wife.

“Well one of us is gonna have to change,” said Anthony, throwing his hands in the air.

MAFS fans are amused by Ashley and Anthony

Ashley and Anthony’s video had the internet in stitches and they took to the comments to express their amusement.

“Y’all are my favorite couple. You two are so great together and I just love your videos. Y’all have such a great sense of humor,” said a commenter.

“😂🤣😂 but why DOES he look so good in floral? I laughed way too hard at this,” exclaimed someone else.

One Instagram user declared, “You two are so funny. You need a sitcom. 😂”

Another commenter wrote, “Ohhhhh my gosh!!!!!!! You tow are the funniest. I thought I had seen it all with you two ha ha Love it Anthony you look great ha ha.”

Pic credit: @ashleypetta/Instagram

We also spotted several MAFS alums adding laughing emojis in the comments, with Amani Aliyya adding, “I’m screaming 😂😂😂😂😂.”

Married at First Sight is currently on hiatus.