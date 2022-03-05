MAFS alums Amani and Woody Randall chronicle their journey during first 4 months of pregnancy

Married at First Sight’s Woody and Amani Randall share their pregnancy journey. Pic credit: The Randall Way/YouTube

Woody and Amani Randall have become a fan-favorite couple since their appearance on Married at First Sight. During their time on the show, the two immediately embraced every moment of the social experiment and it worked out in their favor.

After they decided to stay married at the end of their season, they became one of the show’s success stories as they recently celebrated their second wedding anniversary.

In addition to that, the couple is now expecting their first child together, making this the tenth baby born to a MAFS couple. As they anticipate their bundle of joy, they are chronicling Amani’s pregnancy and sharing updates with fans.

MAFS fan favorites The Randalls share their pregnancy journey on YouTube

Since they’ve been on the show, Woody and Amani have created a YouTube channel where they vlog their married life and share it with fans. In a new video posted recently, they shared details of the first four months of Amani’s pregnancy, including the moment they found out they were expecting.

They recorded their reactions, which showed Woody smiling and saying he was excited, while Amani appeared to be in shock. She said initially she thought she just had food poisoning, so she was surprised when she took two pregnancy tests and they both read positive.

The couple joked in the video about their readiness for parenthood. Woody laughed while saying, “Nobody is ever ready to be parents, but they get ready.”

Married at First Sight Amani Randall shares an update on her pregnancy. Pic credit: @_easyaa/Instagram

Viewers can also see Amani’s monthly growth as she shares pictures of her growing belly. They documented their doctor appointments, allowing fans to see the first ultrasound as well as hearing their baby’s heartbeat. In each clip, Amani shares how’s she’s feeling and gave updates on her appetite.

Amani shares her pregnancy cravings and symptoms

In the same video, Amani shared some of her cravings, the biggest being water. She laughed as she mentioned that drinking liquids has made her feel nauseous, which she hates because she loves water. When she asked her doctor about it, they told her she may be drinking too quickly, which is upsetting her stomach.

Amani says she’s been craving lemonade as well, but it also makes her feel sick. She tries to drink it slowly in hopes that her body won’t reject it. As a replacement, she has been eating cups of ice and is seen going to a drive-thru just to fulfill that craving.

As far as symptoms go, Amani has been experiencing headaches in addition to her nausea. The YouTube video shows her progression up to the four-month mark, where she stated she was still feeling sick and getting headaches regularly. She ended the vlog by stating she hopes the symptoms will go away by the time she reaches the 20-week mark.

Amani has stated she is due in June.

