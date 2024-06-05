MAFS alum Taylor Dunklin battled assault and shoplifting charges in 2023 — Here’s what we know

Taylor Dunklin took a lengthy social media break in 2023 and now we know more about what was going on in the life of the Married at First Sight star.

As it turns out, the year saw her having to battle two court cases that were pending against her.

They included a misdemeanor charge for shoplifting and another for simple assault.

The first charge was filed in March 2023 and was followed by the second a few months later.

Taylor has been alluding to going through a very difficult time since returning to Instagram after a few months away.

Subscribe to our Married at First Sight newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

It seems the MAFS alum was hinting at her legal troubles and now we have more information about what has been happening in her life since we last saw her on the show.

MAFS star Taylor Dunklin was charged with ‘simple assault’

Taylor Dunklin has yet to open up about her 2023 legal troubles, but official documents seen by Monsters and Critics delve into the details.

On March 14, 2023, a misdemeanor charge of “simple assault” was filed in the Superior Court of the District of Columbia against Taylor, stemming from a 2022 incident.

The information document alleges that “On or about October 12, 2022, within the District of Columbia, Taylor M Dunklin unlawfully assaulted and threatened Kayla Simon in a menacing manner.”

Taylor Dunklin’s legal statement. Pic credit: District of Columbia Superior Courts

Attorney Teresa Kleiman was appointed to the MAFS star, who pled not guilty to the charge, but it took months for the case to be put to rest. In July, after a non-jury trial, Taylor was acquitted.

Taylor Dunklin court case. Pic credit: District of Columbia Superior Courts

However, that wasn’t the end of Taylor’s legal issues, as she had another case to contend with.

Taylor was accused and charged with ‘shoplifting’

The MAFS Season 10 star had another problem in 2023, this time having to face a charge of shoplifting which was filed against her on June 17, 2023.

This time the information document alleged that “On or about June 16, 2023, within the District of Columbia, Taylor M Dunklin with intent to appropriate without complete payment, personal property…consisting of food and drink and with the intent to defraud the owner of the value of the property, knowingly concealed and took possession of the property, or knowingly removed or altered the price tag or identification mark, or knowingly transferred the property from the container and sales package.”

Taylor Dunklin court case. Pic credit: District of Columbia Superior Courts

Taylor was hit with a second-degree charge of shoplifting but she later took a plea agreement to do community service which she completed in December 2023.

Update of Taylor Dunklin’s court case. Pic credit: District of Columbia Superior Courts

The charge was later dismissed and both of Taylor’s legal cases have now been closed.

Married at First Sight is currently on hiatus.