MAFS alum Rachel Gordillo talks single life and describes her dream guy

Rachel Gordillo is currently single and ready to dip her toes back into the dating pool after struggling in 2023.

Thankfully, the new year has better things in store for the Married at First Sight star, who recently admitted that she’s happier now than she’s been in quite some time.

Rachel opened up to her social media followers about single life and described the type of man she’s looking for after a rough marriage to Jose San Miguel Jr. in Season 13.

The couple tried to work on their marriage when the show ended, but after a few breakups and makeups, they called it quits for good and eventually divorced.

Since then, Rachel has gone on occasional dates, but they have not blossomed into anything serious.

Subscribe to our Married at First Sight newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

She’s had some rough patches along the way, but now the 36-year-old feels good and ready to put herself back out there.

MAFS star Rachel Gordillo is ready to find her dream guy

Rachel chatted with her followers during an Instagram Q&A, and people wanted to know how she’s been handling her single life.

“You guys I’m having a really nice time again. Like I said I’m the happiest I’ve been in a while,” admitted the MAFS alum, who noted that 2023 was a struggle.

“So far everything’s starting off great. I’m scared that once I put myself out there, someone’s gonna mess it up.”

Despite her hesitancy, Rachel is working on herself to ensure that she never feels the need to put up with “anyone’s BS” ever again.

The brunette beauty already has an ideal guy in mind, and she hopes he’s “really tall, with an accent” and has a “house in Europe somewhere.”

Rachel didn’t get the successful marriage she had hoped for when she signed up to marry a stranger.

However, she gained lasting friendships out of the eight-week experiment. We witnessed the tight bond between her and Myrla Feria, who was also unlucky in her quest to find love on the show.

The travel-loving buddies remained close, and we saw snaps of their adventures after the season ended, but it’s been a while since we’ve seen them together.

When an Instagram user asked for an update on their friendship, Rachel revealed, “I’m still friends with Myrla, Brett, and Johnny.”

“We just haven’t seen each other in a while, cause you know, life happens but hopefully we’ll all see each other soon.”

Married at First Sight airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.