MAFS alum Nicole Thielk puts troll on blast over body-shaming comment

Nicole Lilienthal Thielk gave one social media troll the attention he sought when he attempted to body shame the Married at First Sight star.

Nicole put the hater on blast and publicly shared the nasty message that was written about her.

Meanwhile, the post that sparked the hateful response was meant to be a sweet message about sisterhood.

Nicole and her MAFS co-stars Kirsten Grimes and Gina Micheletti have become fast friends since they met on the show and now have a podcast.

Nicole was promoting the newest episode of D-list Diaries which they filmed without Gina who was busy with work.

“Gina was busy being a boss babe so Nicole and Kirsten held it down for the week,” she noted in the post. “As always, give it a listen and let us know what you think!”

The responses were mostly positive, but there is always that one hater in the mix, and this time Nicole chose not to ignore the rude comment.

MAFS alum Nicole Thielk puts a troll on blast over a body-shaming comment

The MAFS Season 16 alum made an example out of a nasty troll who felt the need to criticize her body.

The video posted on Instagram showed Nicole and her former castmate Kirsten trying on outfits as they danced around in the dressing room.

The video read, “POV: you marry a stranger and also end up finding the yin to your yang.”

Kirsten showed off her shoulders in a one-strap dress, but one critic took issues with that.

“It annoys me that you don’t think you’re big, do you not see your arms?” questioned the Instagram user. “It is totally ok to point that out for you to work on it, you are lying about working on it.”

Nicole Thielk shares a troll comment. Pic credit: @nicole_woley/Instagram

“I haven’t been trolled in a while so this was a good one!!” wrote Nicole when she shared a screenshot of the nasty comment.

She also reminded her followers “Kindness is free, y’all.”

Nicole and Kirsten got plenty of love on their post

Despite the one troll who stood out in the comment section, Nicole received lots of love on her post.

“Awesome to see the solid friendships that developed between the beautiful women from MASF 16! I never miss a D-List podcast,” someone told her.

“Beautiful ladies those colors look good on yall,” noted someone else.

MAFS fans share their support. Pic credit: @nicole_woley/Instagram

One commenter wrote, “So glad you ladies are still good friends! Beautiful ladies!”

An MAFS viewer said, “I ❤️ this almost as much as the marriage ❤️.”

Married at First Sight is currently on hiatus.