MAFS alum Nate Barnes enjoys romantic night with mystery woman — Here’s what we know

Is Nate Barnes dating a new woman after his split from Stacia Karcher?

The Married at First Sight star has seemingly found someone new, as he enjoyed a romantic night out with the mystery woman on Valentine’s Day.

This one might be serious, or at least leading to something serious because Nate also posted a photo from their date on social media.

We did a little digging to get more details on the new woman in Nate’s life, so read on for more on that.

Meanwhile, this is the first time that Nate has posted about his personal life since his divorce.

The Season 15 star never publicly announced that he and Stacia had parted ways after their rocky marriage played out on the show.

The couple chose to stay together on Decision Day, but their social media pages later gave us all the clues we needed to know that had since called it quits.

Monsters and Critics recently shared an update on Stacia and Nate and revealed that they were both single. However, Nate might not be alone for much longer.

MAFS alum Nate Barnes spent Valentine’s Day with a mystery woman

Nate has been discreet about his personal life since his very public MAFS marriage a few years ago.

However, he proudly showed off a new woman on his Instagram Story a few hours ago.

The photo showed the pair during a night out at dinner, taken on the most romantic day of the year, Valentine’s Day.

Nate was quite chic in his all-black outfit as he smiled for the photo, with one arm around his date, who was also smiling in the snap.

The MAFS alum didn’t say much on the post except to write, “My Valentine.”

Nate Barnes and his Valentine. Pic credit: @mrnatebarnes/Instagram

Nate’s song choice also gave some clues that he’s smitten with the new woman in his life.

He chose, Can I Call You Rose, by Thee Sacred Souls.

Some of the lyrics say, “I was meditating on love and you and roses and the universe told me, ‘Put it in a love song.”

Was that Nate’s way of saying that he’s in love or are we reading too much into this?

We did some digging and found more details on the woman who’s trying to steal Nate’s heart after his divorce.

Her name is Anastasiia Hubanova, and she’s from Kyiv,Ukraine but currently resides in Nate’s hometown of San Diego, California.

It’s unclear how the two met, or how serious the relationship is, but we noticed that Nate has been liking her Instagram posts from as far back as January 2023.

Anastasiia works at Bank of America and has a passion for travelling to different countries, having visited Turkey, Germany, Italy, Egypt, Cambodia and Malaysia–just to name a few.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.