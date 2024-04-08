MAFS alum Meka Jones’ move to Hawaii has been bad for her dating life

Meka Jones packed up her entire life over a year ago and relocated from Washington DC to Hawaii for a fresh start.

The Married at First Sight star has been enjoying her new life, but there is one thing that’s not working in her favor.

During a recent interview, Meka admitted that dating in Hawaii has been a failure and she explained why.

It’s been a while since Meka popped up on our radar but she had a memorable season on MAFS.

Unfortunately, she got a bad match with her husband, Michael Watson who had a penchant for lying about everything.

Subscribe to our Married at First Sight newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Despite exhibiting the patience of a saint, Meka eventually opted to end her rocky marriage and in 2020, they were the first couple on the show granted an annulment.

Meka’s life has changed a lot, but she still hasn’t found that special someone.

Meka Jones talks about the dismal dating scene in Hawaii

Meka got real about the dating scene in Hawaii during a recent podcast chat and let’s just say, it hasn’t been going well for the MAFS star.

“I’ve kind of been all over and this is the worst place I’ve dated in,” said Meka. “It’s so bad, I’m not even kidding.”

“It’s very unique I was not expecting this at all when I moved here,” continued the 30-year-old during her interview with Afro Aloha.

As for what the problem is, Meka said the men are all about “temporary interactions.”

The data analyst revealed that she only dates within her race, but the black men in Hawaii date everyone, which means they have a lot more options.

“When they have a bunch of options…their attitude going into dating is just like, it could be anybody,” she explained. “There’s no standards, there’s no real rhyme or reason, it’s just anybody.”

The MAFS star was dating a mystery guy in 2021

Back in 2021 Monsters and Critics shared an update on Meka’s love life as she was dating a new man.

We didn’t know much about the mystery guy, but they went Instagram official on her birthday in October.

The MAFS star posted snaps from her 80s-themed party with her new beau. She also posted a photo of her boyfriend kissing her on the cheek, but he wasn’t tagged in any of the posts.

That romance didn’t last and he has since been deleted from Meka’s Instagram page, except for one birthday post with a carousel of images.

These days Meka is single and ready to mingle but she might have to pack up and move to a new country to find her dream guy.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.