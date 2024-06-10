MAFS alum Lindsey Georgoulis is ’completely unbothered’ by hateful comments

Lindsey Georgoulis stirred up anger among Married at First Sight fans during her season on the show, so she knows what it’s like to be bombarded with hateful comments.

Viewers were angry with her treatment of then-husband Mark Maher, and there was an infamous scene where she trashed his “infested apartment” and called him a “pathetic loser.”

Lindsey didn’t exactly win over her castmates either, and many of the Season 14 wives wanted nothing to do with her.

She eventually formed a close bond with Olajuwon Dickerson, but while we have seen some of the Season 14 cast out together since the show, we’ve never spotted Lindsey in the mix.

Plenty of time has passed since then, and we’ve seen a much different side of Lindsey on social media.

The MAFS star is happier than ever now that she’s engaged and living her best life, so she’s refusing to let the haters get under her skin.

MAFS alum Lindsey Georgoulis is ‘unbothered’ by the haters

The MAFS star didn’t share the hateful comment, but she took to social media with a message for the haters.

Lindsey was all blinged out in diamond earrings and her flashy engagement ring, and her adorable cat was the perfect prop for her “unbothered” dance.

“Once a year I get a message from a stranger who sends me some hateful ish. (The irony is they are almost always a therapist ),” wrote Lindsey. “Lolz. if they only knew. I’m doing just fine.”

The RN noted in her post that she has everything she wants in life, and issued a reminder, “What someone thinks of you is none of your business.”

Lindsey also made a humble brag in her caption.

“Pictured below: a girl drizzled in diamonds, living in her own home she pays for herself, engaged to the greatest guy…and aging like fine wine completely unbothered… most of the time 😜,” said Lindsey.

MAFS viewers have changed their tune about Lindsey

While she still gets a hateful comment or two from the MAFS fandom, for the most part, the hate for Lindsey has subsided.

You would have been hard-pressed to find one positive comment on her post a few years ago, but now it’s the opposite.

Case in point, after sharing her recent Instagram posts, the comment section was littered with support from Instagram followers.

“Happy for you!!! Your deserve to be happy Lindsey!!!” responded a commenter.

“Peace out!! ✌️ so excited for your next chapter in life! Happy looks great on you! All my best!” said someone else.

Another commenter reasoned, “You’re real and raw it’s not for everyone but that doesn’t make it wrong or bad! Keep doing you not everyone will receive it but those who do will have genuine value.”

Someone else told Lindsey, “Love that your happy you look amazing 😍.”

