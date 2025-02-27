MAFS alum Kirsten Grimes in hot water over comment about Emem

Married at First Sight alum Kirsten Grimes is getting dragged on social media for looping in Emem Obot with Ikechi Ojore.

Everyone has been watching the train wreck that was Ikechi and Emem’s marriage and most would agree that the Season 18 groom is the reason for its demise.

However, Kirsten thinks both are responsible for their marital issues and she boldly commented about it.

According to Kirsten, the former couple should both “reflect on their behavior” after a clip was posted showing their first meeting since deciding to get divorced.

That reunion didn’t go well, as another fiery argument erupted between the exes.

The last time the duo was face-to-face was when they met with the experts and Emem threw shade at Ikechi.

Some would say it was long overdue but not Kirsten.

MAFS alum Kirsten Grimes gives her opinion about Emem and Ikechi

Kirsten must have been tuned in to a different season of MAFS because her recent comment confused everyone.

A video of Emem and Ikechi’s recent argument was posted on social media and Kirsten’s comment stood out.

Everyone was blasting Ikechi for his behavior all season, but not Kirsten.

“I really hope both of them reflect on their behavior and communication skills 🥰!!” she wrote.

While we understand that Ikechi needs to reflect on his behavior, throwing Emem in the mix was confusing.

We watched her try week after week to communicate with her husband, who not only dubbed her aggressive and refused to answer her calls but later moved out of their apartment.

Due to all that, Kirsten’s comment didn’t sit well with viewers.

MAFS fans blast Kirsten for her comment

MAFS fans are clapping back at Kirsten online in defense of the Season 18 bride.

“@kirstenrgrimes What show have you been watching ❓️❓️ He deserves all the blame‼️🙄,” responded one Instagram user.

“@kirstenrgrimes I don’t think there was anything wrong with her behavior or communication from what was shown on TV,” wrote someone else. “She handled his disrespect very maturely in my opinion. He was a clown.”

“@kirstenrgrimes both of them???? Im so confused! HE, alone, was horrible!” Another commenter exclaimed.

One MAFS viewer stated, “@kirstenrgrimes Girl, you weren’t perfect on the show either. 😳 Emem did her best and just cracked at the end.”

Another added, “@kirstenrgrimes wait what BOTH???????? Now sis you need to stop smh!!!”

Do you agree with Kirsten’s comment? Sound off below.

