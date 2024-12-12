MAFS alum Jasmine Secrest ‘totally relates’ to Chicago bride Karla

Jasmine Secrest has been tuned in to Season 18 of Married at First Sight and can “totally relate” to one Chicago bride.

Jasmine knows all too well about the intense process of marrying a stranger and trying to build a connection in eight weeks.

The Nashville native didn’t receive the love and affection she desired in her short-lived marriage to Airris Williams, but she displayed grace and patience throughout.

Chicago bride Karla is going through something similar in her marriage to Juan, and the MAFS alum hopes they don’t meet the same fate.

During a recap of the latest episode, Jasmine discussed the new couples and offered advice.

We’re now eight episodes into the season, and it’s evident that the honeymoon period is over and real life is setting in.

The question is, will any of the Chicago matches stay married?

MAFS alum Jasmine Secrest ‘totally relates’ to Karla

Jasmine dished about the latest MAFS episode in a recap for PEOPLE, and she confessed that Juan and Karla’s marriage brought back memories.

Karla desires more affection from her husband, but he is moving slower than she prefers.

“I really feel for Karla here, especially when it comes to affection,” confessed Jasmine, who noted that she can “totally relate” to the brunette beauty.

“It wasn’t until I was on the show myself that I realized how much I crave affection from my partner—and when it’s not there, it really hits hard,” she added.

The MAFS alum’s advice for the struggling couple is that they must have a hard conversation and address this affection gap.

Jasmine shared an interesting take on Michelle and David

Michelle and David are the most controversial Season 18 couple and have struggled since their wedding day.

The moment Michelle discovered that her new husband still lived at home with his parents, she was done.

David has been trying his best, but Michelle has shown no interest in wanting to make her marriage work.

The 38-year-old has even been dubbed a mean girl by viewers due to her behavior towards her husband.

However, Jasmine had a different take on David’s good-guy image.

“I can’t tell if David is genuinely trying to make this marriage work or if he’s just doing it for the cameras,” she remarked.

Jasmine claimed that he seems more concerned about “playing the role” of a husband than actually being one.

As for Michelle, the Season 16 alum shared the same views as everyone else.

“Michelle seems to have already checked out. You can see it in her eyes—she’s almost waiting for a reason to bail.”

Married at First Sight airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.