MAFS alum Jasmine Secrest sets wedding date after surprise engagement

Married at First Sight alum Jasmine Secrest was graceful and patient during her rocky marriage to Airris Williams but now she has found a man worthy of her time.

The Season 16 star is about to tie the knot again, this time for good, after a surprise engagement to her now-fiance Jarius Wallace.

Jasmine isn’t wasting any time walking down the aisle; she has already picked out her wedding dress, taken engagement photos, and set a date for her wedding.

The romantic proposal happened in December 2024, featuring Jasmine walking into a room full of her family and friends, each handing her a red rose.

She followed the path of red petals on the floor to a huge sign at the end of the room that read Marry Me.

Her fiance Jarius greeted a tearful Jasmine at the end of the path.

After a warm embrace, he got down on one knee with the ring and asked the big question, and she said yes.

MAFS alum Jasmine Secrest is getting married in the summer of 2025

The newly engaged MAFS alum has already sent out her Save the Dates, so if you didn’t get one, take the hint–yes, we’re looking at you, Airris.

We’ll have to wait and see if any of Jasmine’s Season 16 castmates snagged an invite to the wedding of the summer, but we’ll likely see some familiar faces at the event.

The 33-year-old reposted a video from her brother’s Instagram Story showing her and Jarius’s wedding invitation posted on his refrigerator.

The couple chose a newspaper design similar to that of the New York Post, titled, “The Wedding Post,” along with a black and white photo of the lovebirds.

The invite read, “Save the Date, Sunday, June 1, 2025. Jarius & Jasmine are getting married.”

Check out Jasmine and Jarius’ engagement photos

If the photo from Jasmine’s Save the Dates looks familiar, that’s because it’s one of the gorgeous snaps posted online from her engagement shoot.

The photos of the 33-year-old and her fiance were taken by Haley Maria, the photographer who also photographed Jasmine’s wedding to ex-husband Airris on MAFS.

Haley reflected on the full circle moment in a post on her Instagram page, @haleymariaphotography, with nothing but kind sentiments about the bride-to-be.

“‘She is so kind’ was my first impression of Jasmine,” wrote Haley Maria. “She was her own successful and strong queen and I wondered if she’d be equally matched, ever 😂.”

The photographer continued, “Turns out, she recently said ‘yes’ to a man as awesome as she is, and they are going to live happily ever after.”

Congrats to Jasmine and Jarius; we can’t wait to see the stunning bride on her wedding day.

