MAFS alum Jasmine McGriff introduces followers to her son Jacoby

Jasmine McGriff introduced MAFS fans to her first son on Valentine’s Day. Pic credit: Lifetime

Married at First Sight star Jasmine McGriff has laid low since her reality TV wedding but the gorgeous mother is now stealing the show with her new son.

While 2020 was less than ideal for most due to the coronavirus pandemic, for Jasmine it also came with its blessings.

Last Christmas the MAFS alum revealed she had a lot to celebrate, not only does she have a new man but with a new baby as well.

Baby Jacoby made his debut to fans

While she didn’t find her forever on the hit Lifetime show, it seems as it was worth the wait as the new mother is gushing about the men in her life.

In Valentine’s Day-themed shoot, baby Jacoby made his debut on social media. Bundled in fluff, the newborn looked cozy alongside his teddybear.

While she notes that this year has been different than most, her new family gave her a unique outlook.

In a message to followers, she wrote, “Despite this being the wildest year of our lives, I chose to reflect from a different perspective. Working from home actually was a blessing, especially after finding out I was growing my heir.”

Continuing to see the blessings in the negative situation, she wrote, “Vacations put on hold but got credit for them. Stores closed so saved more money. Family and friends are in good health. Have the love of my life by my side-Ain’t he fine?!?! Ended the year with the birth of our beautiful son…💙”

Jasmine also gave viewers insight into her scary, birthing story. Having higher blood pressure than normal, she arrived at the hospital to get induced at 37 weeks.

Upon arrival, she was diagnosed with preeclampsia which led to an emergency C-section.

What’s going on with her MAFS ex-husband Will Guess?

Fans first met Jasmine when the Married at First Sight experiment took Philadelphia. Although she and her match Will Guess showed potential, they learned they had conflicting views when it came to gender roles and communication.

As for Will, the last we heard, he went on a date with another MAFS alum. He was spotted out with Amber Bowles from Season 9, but it didn’t last long as they ultimately realized there was no chemistry.

Jasmine and Will weren’t on the best terms after their divorce, and it’s clear not much has changed.

One fan commented, “#Upgrade” under the photo. In which Jasmine agreed and replied, “Major! Like in every way!”

Pic credit: @jasminemcgriff88/Instagram

Married at First Sight airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c pm on Lifetime.