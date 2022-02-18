MAFS alum Jamie Otis applauds Pastor Cal for keeping it real with Olajuwon in latest episode

Married at First Sight alum Jamie Otis shows support for Pastor Cal. Pic credit: Lifetime

Fans of Married at First Sight are familiar with Jamie Otis and her commentary on the show. The Season 1 alum, who married Doug Hehner, has been vocal on just about every season since her appearance.

She has hosted spinoff shows such as MAFS Unfiltered, which allowed fans to have a behind-the-scenes view of what the couples were going through and how they were feeling.

Over the years, whether it was on TV or through social media, Jamie has always found a way to show her support for the show that helped her find love. And now, with Season 14 underway, she continues to praise the experts for their advice and guidance.

In a recent episode, Olajuwon Dickerson (married to Katina), made some comments that caused a rift in their young marriage.

Olajuwon mentioned how important it is for his wife to enjoy cooking and have meals ready for him at the end of the day. While Katina says she doesn’t mind cooking, it’s not something she intends to do every single day, as Olajuwon would expect.

Pastor Cal stepped in to help Olajuwon see the error in his thinking in a meeting with the couple. He told him to be careful not to get stuck in the past, where it was more common for a wife to stay home, cook, and raise children with no issues.

After his conversation with Olajuwon, Jamie took to Instagram to praise Pastor Cal for his realness. She commented that he “has a special place in my heart” followed by, “I freakin’ love how he keeps it real!”

Jamie Otis comments on Pastor Cal’s conversation with Olajuwon. Pic credit: @jamienotis/Instagram

Jamie is no stranger to having serious conversations with the experts. During her time on the show, she initially struggled to connect with her husband and felt that she was not physically attracted to him.

With the help of the experts, she was able to see why she was matched with Doug, and began to trust the process. Today, the two are still married and have two children.

MAFS fans agree with Jamie about Pastor Cal

Jamie isn’t the only one who agrees that Pastor Cal hit the mark with his comments. Many of them took the time to express their thoughts on his conversation with Olajuwon.

One user expressed their support for Pastor Cal and backed up his comments that Olajuwon and Katina should work to share their responsibilities.

A fan shares their support for Pastor Cal’s comments to Olajuwan. Pic credit: @ohhhjoie/Instagram

Another fan pointed out Olajuwon’s expectations and how they are different now that he is married. They also sided with Pastor Cal on his comments for Olajuwon to be more flexible and willing to compromise in his marriage.

A fan agrees with Pastor Cal about Olajuwon’s expectations. Pic credit: @mikalamusss/Instagram

Olajuwon did defend himself in that same conversation, saying he does do some of the cooking, mainly at breakfast. He also acknowledged that he doesn’t want to appear to be stuck in older, more traditional ways. However, he still has expectations of his wife.

The experts feel that they are a great match and believe if he can overcome this one thing, they will have a successful marriage. Do you think this issue is something he and Katina can work through?

Married at First Sight airs Wednesday Nights at 8/7c on Lifetime.