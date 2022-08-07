MAFS alum Haley Harris in plunging swimsuit at the beach

Haley Harris enjoys a beach day while on vacation in Portugal. Pic credit: @haleyharris_/Instagram

Haley Harris is living her best life, one beach at a time.

Fans of Married at First Sight met Haley during Season 12 of the show, which was filmed in Atlanta.

She was matched with Jacob Harder, who was ten years her senior and felt like he didn’t fit into the modern world of dating.

Haley and Jacob struggled to find a connection between them and struggled to understand why the experts paired them together.

In the end, they felt their relationship wasn’t moving in the right direction and decided to split.

Since then, Haley has been enjoying being a single woman again and enjoyed a few girls’ trips with former MAFS participants.

On one of her latest trips, Haley took the time to enjoy a day at the beach and show her followers how much she’s enjoying life.

Haley Harris spends time in Portugal

Haley has been collecting stamps in her passport recently with trips all over the world.

She recently spent time in Portugal where she enjoyed one of the beaches in the city of Lagos.

She shared a few photos from her time near the water.

In the pics, she wears a one-piece swimsuit with a plunging neckline. The swimsuit is two-toned with white on the top half and the bottom portion being black.

Haley sits in the sand and poses for the camera as the blue water can be seen in the background along with the clear skies of Portugal.

This was just one stop on what Haley says is her world tour of vacations in the last year.

She also traveled to Mexico, Colombia, Spain, and Morocco.

Haley Harris is still close to her MAFS castmates

Like many participants of MAFS, Haley has gotten close with many of her castmates. The cast initially bonds over going through a very unique experience together. And for many, once the show is over, they become each other’s support system as they navigate divorces and reentering the dating scene.

Haley has become close friends with Clara Berghaus, Virginia Coombs, and Paige Banks. The women were all part of Season 12 and are all now divorced.

In addition to enjoying outings together and taking vacations, Haley and the others have become advocates for serious issues like mental health and self-love. After their experiences on the show, the women want to empower others to take control of their wellness and not be afraid to seek help.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesday nights at 8/7 on Lifetime.