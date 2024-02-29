MAFS alum exposes casting process: ‘The men are actually recruited’

Ashley Petta just spilled some details about the Married at First Sight casting process, and some viewers are shocked.

She revealed that most men didn’t organically sign up to be on the show but were recruited by casting agents.

This isn’t exactly a big secret, as Monsters and Critics has interviewed a few alums who’ve already admitted they were recruited for the show.

Season 12 cast member Jacob Harder is one example of that, so check out our exclusive interview for some piping-hot tea.

In the meantime, Ashley is backing up those claims as she recently got honest with her social media followers.

She confessed that even her husband, Anthony D’Amico, was recruited. However, it worked out in their favor, as the Season 5 alums are still happily married today with two kids.

Ashley Petta says her husband, Anthony D’Amico, was ‘recruited’ for MAFS

Ashley Petta’s recent revelations about the MAFS casting process should explain the current crop of men on the show and why they seem unfit for marriage.

That’s because they didn’t sign up for the show but were recruited by casting agents.

Ashley has been tuned in to Season 17 and sounding off about the dismal Denver cast.

After the latest episode, someone asked the mom of two about being recruited for the show.

“I applied; Anthony was recruited,” responded Ashley, who noted that her husband was scouted on Tinder after unknowingly swiping right on a casting agent’s photo.

However, she reasoned that being recruited is not a red flag, so to speak.

“It’s not necessarily a bad thing. As long as the people being recruited actually understand what they are getting into,” said Ashley. “Which I feel like sometimes they don’t.”

Ashley admits ‘a lot of the men are recruited’ for the show

After Ashley spilled the tea in her DMs, she got many messages from MAFS fans who had no idea about the casting process.

So, she later shared more details in a follow-up video.

“My DMs are like blowing up now over this. I thought everybody knew that people were recruited,” said Ashley in the clip.

“I feel like a lot of the men are actually recruited. Most of the men, I don’t think, are applying on their own–some are, but not all of them.”

The mom of two reasoned that her husband wouldn’t have known about the show if they didn’t recruit him.

“Which is typical for, I think, a lot of men,” she said laughingly. “Most men, are not watching Married at First Sight just because they enjoy it.”

Are you surprised by Ashley’s revelation about the show? Sound off in the comments below.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.